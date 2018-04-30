Mother's Day is right around the corner, but don't worry if you haven't bought Mom the ~perfect~ gift yet. I've got 11 Mother's Day book recommendations from Barnes & Noble for you below, and I'm sure your mom will love at least one of these fantastic, new books.

I'm a firm believer that books make the best gifts for any occasion. They can be revisited at any time, and they provide enjoyment for many more hours than a movie or spa trip. Books also demand little of their recipients. No one will feel obligated to read the book you gave them in a timely manner, because books are meant to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace.

Barnes & Noble's list of Mother's Day book recommendations has something for every type of reader. In addition to a few highly acclaimed new novels, the list includes memoirs from today's most inspiring Hollywood women and nonfiction releases from your favorite home-making celebs. And because all of these books are brand spankin' new, you won't have to stress yourself out trying to remember whether you have seen them on her shelves or not.

Check out the 11 Mother's Day book recommendations Barnes & Noble has picked out for you below, and share your favorite books for Mom with me on Twitter!

'Love and Ruin' by Paula McLain The Paris Wife author Paula McLain studies another of Ernest Hemingway's lovers in Love and Ruin. This novel centers on war journalist Martha Gellhorn, who met Hemingway during a trip abroad to cover the Spanish Civil War.

'The Female Persuasion' by Meg Wolitzer A few years after she tells second-wave feminist icon Faith Frank about her on-campus sexual assault, Greer Kadetsky lands a job at Frank's nonprofit organization. But is working for the venture capital-funded group really in line with Greer's modern-day feminism?

'I've Got My Eyes on You' by Mary Higgins Clark When her 18-year-old sister is found dead at the bottom of the family's swimming pool, 28-year-old Aline Dowling inserts herself into the investigation, trying to help detectives in any way she can. In doing so, she unwittingly throws herself into the path of her sister's killer.

'After Anna' by Lisa Scottoline When newlywed Maggie moves her 17-year-old daughter into the home she shares with Noah and his son, she imagines the four of them will live as one big, happy family. But when the teenage girl turns up murdered, and her stepfather is named the prime suspect, Maggie embarks on a dark, painful journey for answers.

'I've Been Thinking . . .: Reflections, Prayers, and Meditations for a Meaningful Life' by Maria Shriver If your mother is at a crossroads, this devotional book from journalist and former California First Lady Maria Shriver will help Mom figure out her next steps in life.

'Circe' by Madeline Miller Made legendary in The Odyssey as the witch who turned Odysseus' men to pigs, Circe comes to life in Madeline Miller's new novel, which follows her from childhood, tracing her involvement in all your favorite Greek myths.

'Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions' by Mario Giordano After retiring to Sicily, where she hopes to live out her days in wine-buzzed peace, 60-year-old Auntie Poldi finds herself pulled into a murder investigation when the handsome man she hires to renovate her villa goes missing.

'This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today' by Chrissy Metz If your mom has been through some setbacks lately, buy her a copy of This Is Us star Chrissy Metz's memoir/self-help book, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today. In her ultra-relatable way, Metz discusses her abusive childhood, living in poverty, and being a woman of size in a world designed for the thin.

'The Last Black Unicorn' by Tiffany Haddish Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish brings her signature comedic stylings to this collection of essays, in which she dishes on everything from growing up in South Central L.A. to how to get your best revenge on an ex.

'Martha's Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering, and Enjoying' by Martha Stewart For moms who love gardening, there's Martha's Flowers, which gives the reader all of Martha Stewarts' no-nonsense wisdom on growing, pruning, and arranging flowers for yourself.