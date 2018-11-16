Bed, Bath & Beyond's Harry Potter Merchandise Is Going To Make Holiday Shopping SO Easy
Attention, Potterheads: Bed, Bath & Beyond now has Harry Potter items available (like, 200 of them), and all of them can be yours today. I've picked out 10 of my favorite Harry Potter items from Bed, Bath & Beyond for you to check out below, but keep in mind that the complete item list is well worth having a look at.
Bed, Bath & Beyond is not the first store to offer up Harry Potter items this holiday season. Both Williams Sonoma and PBteen introduced magical new collections this year, which just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Basically, if you've ever wanted to redecorate your apartment, house, or dorm room with Harry Potter everything, the time has come.
The Harry Potter collection at Bed, Bath & Beyond features everything you could possibly want to set up a new Harry Potter-themed bedroom. There are sheets, pillows, comforters, and throws, and even a lamp or two to aid in your next re-reading of J.K. Rowling's bestsellers.
Check out the 10 items I've chosen from the Harry Potter collection at Bed, Bath & Beyond below, and visit the store's website to see all 215 available pieces of wizarding world merchandise.
1. Harry Potter Hedwig 20 oz. Sculpted Mug in White
This adorable cup will delight the Muggle in your life who already owns basically *everything* Harry Potter-themed.
2. Harry Potter™ Pillow Buddy
$19.99
This cuddly, cute version of the Boy Who Lived is always ready to snuggle when the world becomes a dark and scary place.
3. Harry Potter 15-Light Novelty Light in Black/White
$29.99
This unique, Deathly Hallows-shaped light will bring a little bit of Harry Potter magic to your apartment or dormitory.
4. Fascinations Harry Potter Snitch Metal Earth 3D Metal Model Kit
$14.99
Build your own model Golden Snitch with this affordable kit, which provides the novice assembler with gorgeous results.
5. Harry Potter™ In Trouble Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket
$29.99
Perfect for any Marauders fan, this woven throw blanket features the four Gryffindors' best-known quote, in bold, Hufflepuff colors.
6. Harry Potter Always Reversible Twin/Full Comforter in Black
$59.99
On one side, this one-size, twin/full comforter features the iconic glasses and lightning bolt that Harry Potter fans the world over will recognize. The reverse is solid, Gryffindor red.
7. Harry Potter Classic Elements Curved Table Glasses (Set of 4)
$19.99
These four, stemless wine glasses sport images based on Potterheads' favorite moments and places in the Harry Potter books.
8. Harry Potter™ Spells & Charms Canvas Wall Art
$46.99
Measuring 20.5" by 16.5", this Harry Potter canvas features some of the wizarding world's most popular spells and charms, complete with proper wand motions for casting, so you'll never forget to swish and flick!
9. Harry Potter Hogwarts™ Insignia Candle
$23.99
Your room will be cozier than the Gryffindor common room with help from this Hogwarts-themed candle.
10. Harry Potter Stone Coasters (Set of 4)
$14.99
These cork-backed, ceramic coasters are perfect for the Harry Potter fan who's settling into a new home — or sprucing up an existing one.