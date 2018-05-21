Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding may be over and done with, but Markle's Suits co-stars are reliving the royal wedding by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram. On Sunday, many of her former co-workers took to social media to give a look of the royally fantastic event and to express their happiness for their friend. Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, and Suits creator Aaron Korsh felt like they were living a dream by being able to attend a British royal family wedding — and who can blame them?

Next to a selfie of himself and his wife, actor Jacinda Barrett, Macht wrote a sweet caption honoring Markle and Harry's next stage in their lives as wife and husband. "Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials," he posted. "Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers!"

As for Hoffman, he shared an Instagram of himself with Adams, who left the USA drama after seven seasons and at the same time Markle departed. Hoffman wrote, "As much as @halfadams is missed on set this year, this trip only reconfirmed we will always be family and I am so proud and excited for his future. It was a dream to share this once in a lifetime experience with him, and the whole @suits_usa gang to celebrate Meghan and Harry’s wedding."

Hoffman even went onto describe Markle's wedding an "other worldly experience."

Rafferty shared several images of herself getting ready for the unforgettable wedding and wrote, "Hard to believe that yesterday at this time we were preparing to head out to the Royal Wedding." Her caption continued, "I’m still speechless. Still processing. Santtu [Seppälä, her husband] and I were honored to witness such a sublime and emotional event. We wish the happy couple every blessing with all our hearts."

As you can see above, Korsh, who worked with Markle since day one of Suits, wrote a heartfelt tribute about his experience. Based on his words, it's clear he had the time of his life and will never forget being on the grounds of Windsor Castle watching his dear friend officially becoming Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.

In addition to giving a comment to The New York Daily News, Korsh released his full statement on Twitter and it's definitely a must-read. "I can tell you the wedding was the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen," he wrote. He later added, "To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words."

The way Korsh concluded thoughts says it all: "I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today. But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness."

And with that, let's take a look at some of the photos the Suits cast was kind enough to share along with their touching words.

Another Stunning Couple

This photo encapsulates the day.

This Photo

Barrett, who also starred in a few Suits episodes, definitely took advantage of the castle grounds.

A Different Perspective

This is what it Windsor Castle looks like from a guest's view. Who else is jealous?

A Fun Group Shot

Nothing like taking photos in front of a castle.

One Last Look

She looked stunning for the royal affair.

Just Another Adorable Couple

This is the perfect backdrop.

Wedding Preparation

Adams made a similar joke after Markle and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017.

Enjoying England

This is a pre-wedding shot — and it's adorable.

And Another

There are a lot of cute Suits couples, aren't there?

A Suits Dinner

A little celebratory dinner before the big day.

Two of Markle's other Suits co-stars were also in attendance: Abigail Spencer and Gina Torres. Before the wedding day, Torres, alongside Rafferty and Hoffman, spoke with Today on May 18 about being invited to the wedding. "I'm still reacting," she said about receiving an invitation. "I was [shocked]. I mean, I think you hope nothing but, as we all do, the best for her. This is an incredible step in her life and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

It's safe to say the Suits cast was overjoyed to be part of Markle's beautiful wedding and it's a day none of them will ever forget.