Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette hasn't even finished filming yet, but her friend Bekah Martinez already has an eye on someone for Bachelor in Paradise. Every year, the majority of the BiP cast members come from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so it's only logical for the women from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season would pay attention to the guys on Becca's Bachelorette season. There's nothing wrong with being a thorough researcher.

Bekah was in the audience during the After the Final Rose episode following Arie's Bachelor finale, which means she got to witness Becca meeting five guys from her season in person. Sure, it's possible that one of those guys will end up with Becca's final rose, but statistically speaking, it's more likely that they'll end up on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bekah discussed Bachelor in Paradise possibilities with Bachelorette alum Eric Bigger during the the March 21 episode of his PodcastOne show Bigger Talks. Bekah told Eric (at the 34:45 mark), "I watched last season, and I was like, 'I'm not attracted to any of these guys in paradise. This looks so lame.'"

Eric asked, "No Bachelor crush? ... Not one person?" The L.A.-based nanny admitted, "Becca's season, it seems like there's going to be some real winners on that season, so I don't know." And a moment later she mentioned, "banjo guy," also known as Brian. (But then again, Alexis Waters showed up in a shark outfit two seasons ago, and she's still known as "shark girl," so "banjo guy" is a label that could stick.)

Eric asked, "You're throwing it out there?" Bekah added, "Oh, I don't know. Me and Kendall [Long] were, like, arguing sitting on the sidelines of After the Final Rose. I was like, 'Oh, he's cute.' She was like, 'Well, I call dibs.'"

Both of those pairings could make sense. Kendall did show up to the Bachelor mansion as a proud ukulele player. Maybe the two of them could perform a duet at the Mexican resort this summer?

At the very least, the fans can take comfort in knowing that Bekah is looking ahead to Paradise, even though she never actually committed in an official capacity.

Bekah admitted to Eric, "Well, I think everybody in the franchise wants me to go on Paradise, to be completely honest ... I think I'll get so much FOMO if I don't go on Paradise, honestly." Just like the rest of the fandom, Eric just wanted a confirmation and asked her, "So, you're going?" She said, "I don't know," and followed that up with, "Yeah." So that's just a strong maybe, leaning toward a yes, right?

She confessed, "I'm that type of person where it's like I hate missing out on any kind of experience. Regardless of what comes of it, I want to be there in the mix, or else I'll be sad." Then she pretty much has to go.

During their one-on-one interview on the Women Tell All special, Chris Harrison called Bekah's mom and said, "By the way, I'm just giving you a head's up. There's a good chance she's going to be missing for about two weeks this summer, because, hopefully, she'll be in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise."

The public invite to Paradise was not put out there for any other contestant on Arie's season. Clearly, Bekah is a top draft pick and for good reason, but apparently, her mother won't be super enthused by the idea. Right after the call, Bekah told Chris, "That's her worst nightmare, by the way."

Bekah joining Bachelor in Paradise might be her mom's "worst nightmare," but Chris Harrison and a majority of the viewers are all for it. And just maybe, banjo guy will be down for it, as well.