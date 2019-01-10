On Thursday, for the second time, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders apologized for any sexual harassment that employees of his 2016 presidential campaign allegedly engaged in, acknowledging in a statement that "our standards and safeguards were inadequate." The statement comes a day after Robert Becker, one of Sanders' 2016 advisers, was accused of forcibly kissing a subordinate during the campaign.

Bustle has reached out to Becker, who has denied the allegations, for comment.

"It now appears that as part of our campaign there were some women who were harassed or mistreated," Sanders wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I thank them, from the bottom of my heart, for speaking out. What they experienced was absolutely unacceptable and certainly not what a progressive campaign, or any campaign, should be about."

The accusation against Becker came a week after separate reports of sexual harassment, pay inequity, and general sexism on the Sanders campaign. In his apology Thursday, Sanders addressed those who were "harassed or mistreated" on his campaign, but he did not specifically address the allegations against Becker.

"To the women in that campaign who were harassed or mistreated, I apologize," Sanders, who is widely believed to be weighing a 2020 presidential bid, wrote.

Shortly before the new year, over two dozen people who worked on Sanders' 2016 campaign signed a letter to his office regarding "sexual violence and harassment" in the campaign. Several of those allegations were subsequently detailed in a New York Times report; former Sanders campaign workers said that they were sexually harassed during the campaign, and that their superiors didn't treat the reports seriously or take any action to address them.

Former employees of the campaign also say that women were in many cases paid less than their male counterparts, although they also say these pay disparities were rectified when brought to the attention of higher-ups on the campaign.

In his statement Thursday, Sanders said that his team implemented policies in 2018 to protect employees from sexual misconduct.

More to come...