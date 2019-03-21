Fans of more natural ways to treat aches, pains, mental health issues, and well — just about anything, might well have read up on the medicinal properties of CBD. The buzz ingredient of the moment, CBD has in the past has met some skepticism due to it being derived from cannabis plants. However, it is now legal to buy CBD in the UK. And with so many options out there, the question is: which are the best CBD oil products available in the UK?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of 104 chemical compounds found in the marijuana plant. CBD does not contain the main psychoactive substance found in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC as it is more commonly known. So in layman's terms, it doesn't get you stoned but it does purport to contain some of the medicinal compounds of the plant. These compounds have been used for a long time, according to a 2017 study by Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, it may well have been used up to 5,000. Babe, as Bustle reports, even Queen Victoria used to use medical marijuana.

After much debate it has become legal to use CBD oil and products in the UK as there is some evidence to suggest it can help alleviate the symptoms of certain medical conditions. A report by the World Health Organisation in 2017 found that CBD has can help treat the symptoms of for conditions including Alzheimers and Parkinson's disease as well as helping with physical pain, anxiety, and depression.

Multi beneficial and from a natural source? What's not to like?

Limited Edition Cannabidiol Marshmallows — £15 Limited Edition Cannabidiol Marshmallows £15 The Marshmallowist UK gourmet marshmallow company, the Marshmallowist, has decided to get in on the CBD trend. They've created a limited edition marshmallow that is flavoured with cannabis, grapefruit, and pink peppercorn. As the name suggests, there is a limited amount but considering the rave reviews it has received — this marshmallow may become a more permanent thing.

Green Times CBD Infused Beer Four Pack — £19.99 High Flyer CBD Beer £19.99 Green Times is the UK's first craft beer company to brew beers with CBD oil. Owners Thierry Florit and Carl Boon got the idea after an inspired beer tasting session. The beer tastes aromatic, crisp, and delicious. It's stocked in a few select bars across the UK but you can also buy it online in packs of four.

CBD Life Oil Spray — £24.99 CBD Oil Spray £24.99 So this product works as a spray you spritz under your tongue whenever you feel you need a little dose of CBD. Pretty handy, right?

Gourmet CBD Infused Coffee — £17.99 Gourmet CBD Infused Coffee £17.99 CBD World Online You know what might make your morning cup of Joe a lot more lit? Lots of lovely natural medicinal properties. You guessed it, CBD! Perhaps the most millennial thing ever, this very pricey but, I'm sure, very delicious coffee is the dream gift for absolutely anyone.

CBD Life DAB Pen — £39.99 CBD Life DAB Pen £39.99 Vapes are literally everywhere. Count how many vape shops are on your high street. I imagine far more than you can actually fathom. So, giving the people what they want means CBD vapes. And y'all there are so many options. This one is small, rechargeable, and affordable. However, the CBD oil must be bought separately.

CBD Drops — £200 Full Spectrum CBD Drops 30ml - 5000mg £200 CBD Distillery This tincture is seriously concentrated, hence the price. It is from CBDistillery over in Colorado and is all natural with zero pesticides used. While the price is pretty scary this will last a very long time and it gets rave reviews.

CBD Vegan Gummy Bears — £64.99 CBDistillery Vegan Gummy Bears £64.99 CBD World Another one from U.S. company CBDistillery, which claims to offer some of the purest and cleanest CBD oil available on the market. These gummy bears have no animal gelatine in them so vegans can munch on them without a care.

CBD Drops For Dogs — £24.99 CBD Drops for Dogs £26 Extract Labs Who says only you get to enjoy all the benefits of CBD? get your pooch involved in all that health. Available also for cats.

CBD Awaken Arousal Spray — £48 Broad Spectrum CBD Awaken Arousal Lube £48 FORIA Thinking of spicing things up a little? This all natural and sensation enhancing spray will bring a whole new angle to the bedroom. Chemical-free and edible, this is about to shake up the bedroom vibe.