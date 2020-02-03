Beyonce's Super Bowl Outfit Reminds Us Of Her Coachella Look In This Way

No, Queen Bey isn't performing at the 2020 Super Bowl, but she is making an appearance in the audience. That's nearly as good, right? And of course, she's doing so in glamorous fashion, turning the stadium into her own personal runway in the quintessential Beyoncé Super Bowl outfit.

The Ivy Park designer accompanied her husband and NFL partner Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy to the big game. And as usual, she stole the show before it even began. Apologies to all of those hilarious commercials, awesome plays on the field, and other celebs who may be in the stands. Beyoncé is there wearing Balmain, and all eyes are on the queen in green.

According to images fans captured of the star on Twitter, Beyoncé chose a straight off the runway pant suit from Balmain. The separates are a monochromatic green jacket and tailored pant. The jacket features oversize shoulders juxtaposed with a fitted waist and white piping throughout. She finished the bold look with a chic pair of white pumps and white sunglasses from Le Specs x Adam Selman.

Beyoncé fans are well acquainted with Balmain, as the singer famously wore the Olivier Rousteing-helmed brand during her 2018 Coachella performance. Queen Bey's Coachella performance gave the music festival a new name — Beychella — and had fans scrambling to buy pieces from the designer themselves.

Her hoodie-and-shorts look was created by Balmain, and a version was made available to fans who wanted to own a small part of her iconic homage to historically black colleges and universities.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Beyoncé didn't completely revisit her Coachella look for the 2020 Super Bowl, she did wear yet another Balmain design that'll likely have fans looking for their own green suits — with white pumps to match, of course.