Only about a year late, Beyoncé has officially unveiled her 2018 Halloween costume in a new slideshow on the superstar's website. In the photo series, Beyoncé showcased her Lisa Bonet Halloween costume, much to the delight of fans everywhere. But, that wasn't the only fun pic she shared looking back on her 37th year.

On Friday, Sept. 20, Beyoncé treated fans to a flurry of photos, including some never-before-seen snaps, in honor of the past year of her life (her 38th birthday fell on Sept. 4). The photos included a look into Queen Bey's various, low-key moments with Jay-Z and her kids along with a good deal of snaps of the superstar on vacation. As mentioned, that included the first glimpse at her 2018 Halloween costume, in which she dressed up in one of Bonet's fashionable looks. The "Single Ladies" singer posed with her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, making the moment all the more perfect.

Of course, the Beyhive loved her costume, since it was such a spot-on tribute to the actor. One fan wrote, "beyoncé as lisa bonet has to be one of the best things i’ve ever seen." Netflix's Jasmyn Lawson also had a lot of love for Beyoncé's costume, as she tweeted, "Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet is everything I needed but didn’t know."

To introduce the retrospective slideshow, Beyoncé posted a handwritten note for her fans marking the end of her 37th year. She wrote,

"Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all my blessings, my wins, and my losses. I thank god for all of you! I would have posed earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job baaaaby. Here is your B at 37."

In addition to her Bonet costume, which she had not posted to social media before, the "Formation" singer also showcased some of her other 2018 Halloween looks. Clearly, Beyoncé went all-out for the holiday (as though the Beyhive would expect anything less), as she had not one, not two, but three different costumes. In addition to honoring the actor, she also dressed up as Toni Braxton by donning the fellow singer's look from her debut album, Toni Braxton.

On Halloween, Beyoncé gave a shoutout to Braxton on Instagram, sending a heartfelt message which read, "Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

Additionally, as she highlighted on her website and previously on Instagram, Bey dressed up as late Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner (aka "Flo Jo") last Halloween season. The singer's husband also got in on the Olympic-themed fun as he dressed up as Tommie Smith, who's famous for doing what many considered the Black Power salute as he took his spot on at the top of the podium at the 1968 Olympics, per Men's Health.

Beyoncé really knows how to pull out all of the stops for Halloween, just based on all three of her oh-so-perfect costumes. Basically, it just proves that not only is she an absolute queen in general, she's also the clear queen of the Halloween season, too. Now fans will just have to wait and see what she dresses up as this year.