During the 2020 awards season, there's one face everyone will be waiting for, and it's' in part, thanks to his incredible looks from 2019. And boy, did he not disappoint. Billy Porter's 2020 Golden Globes outfit proves that his style only continues to get better and better. Even given that his Christian Siriano tuxedo gown from the 2019 Oscars was Google's top searched red carpet look from last year, the star of FX's Pose showed how its done on a carpet.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Porter decided to wear a tuxedo again, but like 2019, he did so with a twist. The Pose actor chose a custom created Alex Vinash tux that took a whopping three months to create. Perhaps the standout part of his ensemble was the next level feathered jacket and train.

While Porter's white trousers, button-down shirt, and cummerbund leaned toward a more subtle tuxedo look, just like 2019 and the voluminous velvet skirt of his gown, he added a unique twist on the piece of suiting. A white feather train is attached to the bottom of his jacket, but the detail is far from a few feathers. The unique addition moves beautifully into a train so long that it had to be carried while he entered the red carpet.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

With the voluminous tuxedo jacket, Porter wore a pair of glittering, closed toe Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from Tiffany. He added a mirrored hand bag to finish off the look as he made his way into the show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview on E!, Porter admitted that the design process began prior to his nomination and joked with host Ryan Seacrest about being thankful he was nominated. As for what Porter's in attendance for, like last year's award show, the actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series thank to his portrayal of Pray Tell in Pose.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Porter's 2019 tuxedo gown may have been the show stopper of last year's award season, Porter seems to be well on his way to topping 2020's future Google charts as well.