John Paul Jones and Tayshia's love story on Bachelor in Paradise came to a sad end ahead of the overnight dates on Tuesday night's episode. But even though he admitted he loved Tayshia right before she broke up with him, John Paul Jones' goodbye message to Tayshia and Paradise on Instagram shows he has no regrets.

Channeling that poetic spirit that attracted Tayshia to him in the first place, JPJ used an Alfred Lord Tennyson quote to speak for him about his Paradise experience in a post shared Sept. 10. Posing with a large fishing net by the shore, JPJ stands contemplatively in the photo that makes it seem like he'd be willing to jump into the dating pool again. But, due to the nature of his breakup with Tayshia, he might not be interested in the other fish in the sea just yet.

Like many of his other Instagram posts, the JPJ showed off his love of the water and fishing in his farewell to Paradise message. (Even though he proved on Paradise that he doesn't need tools to catch a fish.) Using the classic line from Tennyson's poem "In Memoriam," JPJ's caption for the post was simple. "'Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all," he wrote. And while you can say many things about his time on Bachelor in Paradise, you can't deny that JPJ applied this sentiment when it came to how he handled his relationship with Tayshia.

While he did apologize to Chris and Krystal for causing a scene at their wedding, John Paul Jones doesn't seem like a man of many regrets. So this quote appropriately fits the attitude he has displayed on the franchise. However, another reason he may be looking back on this experience without anger or sadness is because Tayshia and JPJ's relationship might not be as over as it looked.

There has been evidence to support the theory that Tayshia and JPJ continued seeing each other following Paradise. Sure, Tayshia claimed to be single on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. But Betches reported on Aug. 15 that Tayshia posted a photo of herself fishing on a boat and then very suspiciously deleted it after comments from fans asking if the boat belonged to JPJ. With JPJ's latest post also featuring the fishing theme, perhaps this is a clue that things aren't over for the pair. Especially since the preview for the BiP finale showed JPJ seemingly getting down on one knee for Tayshia during the Paradise reunion show.

Since Tayshia wasn't ready to say she loved him on Paradise, it's unlikely that they will actually get engaged during the reunion show. But that doesn't mean that JPJ going to get down on one knee ... perhaps while he recites some more poetry. As for Tayshia's post-Paradise message, she got literary as well by penning a letter to herself on Instagram. "Dear Me, You've been through a lot. I know it's hard but I'm so proud of who you are. You are strong, brave, smart, and you were given the gift of a beautiful heart," Tayshia wrote. "So keep going strong and try not to stray. Not everyone will understand your journey. That's fine. It's not theirs to make sense of, it's yours. #fortherealones."

The current status of John Paul Jones and Tayshia's relationship won't be revealed until the Bachelor in Paradise finale on Sept. 17. But no matter the outcome, John Paul Jones is taking their breakup in stride based on his Instagram post. And if things haven't actually worked out with Tayshia since leaving Paradise, perhaps he'll apply that "'Tis better to have loved and lost" sentiment if he's shockingly named the next Bachelor. Stranger things regarding JPJ have happened.