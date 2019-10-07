Today is a big, big day for ice cream lovers — and lovers of those fancy biscuits you sometimes get for free with tea and coffee. You may be familiar with the deliciously crispy, slightly caramel-y Lotus Biscoff Biscuit. But now, the Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream has finally arrived. Cookie butter ice cream has made its way to the masses. We've been teased with the product, which has previously been available in Europe, for a long time — but Instagrammer @CandyHunting finally located it on shelves in the US of A.

"The new Biscoff ice cream is finally in stores!" the post reads. "There are five flavors: Original, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Brownies, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Belgian Chocolate Chip. I found four of the five at Target."

In fact, you can find all five flavors on the Target website — each 16-ounce container retails for $4.49. Considering this looks like a pretty luxury ice cream, that sounds like a pretty good deal for the 16 oz containers. Expect little bits of Biscoff Biscuits and swirls of cookie butter alongside the other delicious flavorings. For example, the Belgian Chocolate Chip option promises "a masterpiece of dairy ice cream, crunchy Lotus Biscoff cookies and cookie butter paired with Belgian chocolate chips."

I personally am all about the Original and Salted Caramel flavors, but I could see Chocolate Brownies having quite the following. If the ice cream is half as good as the biscuits themselves, they're going to be worth their weight in gold.

"When a unique cookie meets delicious ice cream," the product description reads — and that sounds just about right to me.

Biscoff, cookie butter, speculoos — there are a lot of different names for this delicious flavor that has a following around the world. You can have it in biscuit form, you can have it in spread form, you can now have it in ice cream form — but Europe has expanded even further in its many Biscoff offerings.

The UK internet exploded at the arrival of Biscoff Topping Sauce earlier this year, an ice cream sauce that is sure to get you caramel-drunk, if there is such a thing. In fact, Costa — one of the biggest coffee chains in the UK — has introduced an actual Lotus Biscoff Muffin as part of its autumn menu, and it is epic. It comes with Lotus Biscoff spread stuffed into the middle and then is topped with frosting icing and a full Lotus Biscoff biscuit. Seriously, Biscoff and cookie butter lovers can eat their dang hearts out — it may be time to book a flight to the UK just to get your hands on one of those muffins.

Of course, now that you can get Lotus Biscoff ice cream flavors in the U.S., there's no reason you can't make your own super cookie butter concoction. Try your hand at some cookie butter cookies, smother them in Biscoff ice cream, and maybe even add a little sprinkle of McCormick Sugar and Spice Birthday Cake Blend on top, just to give it an extra hit of sugar. Why the hell not? You're an adult and if you want to have an abomination of cookie butter, ice cream, and pure sugar for dinner, I'm not going to stop you.

So make sure to keep your eyes peeled next time you hit Target or the grocery store, because cookie butter ice cream has made its into the wild — and you're going to want to get your hands on some before it goes flying off the shelves.