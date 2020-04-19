Just call her Dr. Blue Ivy Carter: Blue Ivy shared a handwashing PSA as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Blue Ivy, famous offspring of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, shared a science demo with some soap and a bowl filled with water and black pepper that highlighted the significance of proper hygiene during these unprecedented times. In the IGTV Video shared by her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson on April 18, Blue Ivy narrates the “DIY” project as the bird’s eye view camerawork offers footage of her hands, soap, and pepper.

In the demo, Blue dips her finger into a soap and places it into the bowl filled with pepper meant to signify the coronavirus, or “any virus,” per Blue. Once she dips her fingers into the bowl, the black peppers disperse towards the edge of the bowl. “Since we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment you can do at home, too,” Blue says. “This is why it’s important to wash your hands: I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap and this is the coronavirus, or any virus — it’s actually just pepper,” she says of the bowl. “You’re going to want to stick your finger inside of the mixture of soaps — make sure you get a lot on there — then put your finger in it, and the virus goes out.”

“This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” Blue continues. The miniature scientist concluded her message with a call for continued quarantine. “Peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe,” Blue says. “Wash your hands extra and please stay at home. Love y’all. Bye.” Unsurprisingly, Blue Ivy’s informative COVID-19 PSA has charmed Twitter users.

Blue’s PSA comes after Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on One World: Together at Home on April 18. In the virtual special that featured celebrities, health experts, and world leaders, Beyoncé highlighted COVID-19’s disproportionate death toll among Black Americans due to social disparities in health care and other systemic factors. It seems that Blue Ivy is following in her mother's footsteps in more ways than one — she's not only an incredible singer, but she's already committed to making the world a better place, too.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.