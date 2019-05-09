Just a day after Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a six-week abortion ban, a prominent Hollywood figure is speaking out. David Simon will boycott film production in Georgia over its abortion ban. The Wire creator — who is also its head writer and producer — posted his unapologetic tweet on Wednesday, and it might spark other Hollywood celebrities to join him.

On Twitter, the filmmaker wrote,

I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies.

The creator of the acclaimed HBO series added that he would take film production to a place "where the rights of all citizens remain intact." The bill is expected to go into effect across the Peach State in January 2020, according to Axios.

Georgia's new abortion rule, also known as the "heartbeat" bill, has been vehemently condemned by reproductive rights advocates. As The Huffington Post reported, the "heartbeat" term is misleading and medically unsound as the fetus does not have a fully developed heart at that stage. Additionally, medical experts have pointed out that such legislation fails to consider that many women are not even aware of their pregnancies so early on.

While Simon seems to be one of the first filmmakers to actively boycott production in Georgia, other celebrities and producers previously signaled that they would do the same if the bill passed. In a petition announced by actress Alyssa Milano in early April, over 100 Hollywood actors, actresses, and producers said they would not shoot or produce in the state if an abortion ban was signed.

Milano, who is expected to appear in the Netflix show Insatiable's second season (produced in Atlanta), tweeted the list of names backing her open call. The list included comedian Amy Schumer, actors and actresses like Alex Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Eva Longoria, Mandy Moore, Rosie O'Donnell, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Alia Shawkat, and dozens of others. In her petition, Milano wrote that "we cannot in good conscience continue to recommend our industry remain in Georgia."

Other celebrities to more recently condemn the restrictive Georgia abortion legislation include actress and Busy Tonight host, Busy Philipps. The talk show host told her audience on Tuesday, "I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this. Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them. Nobody else, nobody."

"The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45," Philipps added. "That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion.' Well, you know me."

In her memoir titled This Will Only Hurt a Little, Philipps wrote about the abortion she said she had at the age of 15. The actress brought up her personal experience once again in light of Georgia's abortion bill. Tearing up, Philipps said she shared such a private incident with the public because was "genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country."