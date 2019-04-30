Let's be honest, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn't been the same since the Brandi Glanville era ended. This show could really use a Housewife who tells it like it is — and throws wine on occasion. It's been way too long, but Brandi will be back this season. Before we meet her again, what is Brandi Glanville doing in 2019? Other than getting ready for an RHOBH return, of course.

As of this moment, it's unclear how much Brandi we will be blessed with this season. In the trailer for Season 9, she sits down at a restaurant with new Housewife Denise Richards and utters, "Cheers, bitch." Is that one scene all that we get? How much screen time does she have? And most importantly, what does she talk to Denise about? This is Brandi Glanville. There's no chance that she's showing up for some tea-free small talk. She definitely has something to share, whether it's an opinion, gossip, or some good old shade.

Could Brandi's return have something to do with (most of) the cast members turning against Lisa Vanderpump? Brandi has no problem talking about her longtime enemy. During a March episode of her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, Brandi discussed LVP's issues with her costars, "It’s so crazy, and I’m so happy this is finally happening."

And then she really went in. Brandi said, "Lisa Vanderpump is a manipulative person, and when I was on the show, I did a lot of her dirty work for her. I finally realized it and I started calling her on her sh*t and I had no backup, zero, and that got me no job. I was let go." That is a major contrast to this season's everyone vs. LVP dynamic.

With that said, Brandi shared, "It’s just so refreshing to see all of these girls finally figuring it out."

And what does she think about the cast's puppygate suspicions? Brandi confessed, "It makes me feel like, thank God, it’s about f*cking time." And, of course, Brandi shared her two cents. She told her podcast listeners, "This is a setup. This is what she does. It only took nine years, nine seasons for this to be recognized." Even though Brandi hasn't been a full-time cast member in years, one thing has not changed: she's still hating on LVP.

One major thing that has changed is Brandi's relationship with longtime foe Kyle Richards. In March, some Reddit users confirmed that Kyle and Brandi are now following each other on social media after years of publicly fighting and shading each other. What could have brought them together? Does time heal all wounds? Or is it because they have LVP as a common enemy?

While Brandi seems to be on at good terms with Kyle, she's talking smack about Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay after their years-long feud. Bravo historians recall that Vanderpump Rules is an RHOBH spin-off show with Scheana's affair with Brandi's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian as the lead-in storyline. They managed to make up, but that's not the case currently.

Brandi accused Scheana of talking behind Lisa's back in a March Twitter rant. Scheana denied this in her own series of tweets. The more things change, the more they stay the same, right?

In contrast, Brandi is getting along well with her ex Eddie's wife LeeAnn Rimes, who got together with Eddie while he was still married to Brandi. After years of publicly trashing each other, they are enjoying family time together during the holidays and other big events for Brandi and Eddie's two sons.

While there seems to be a lot of changes in Brandi's life these days, there is one constant: her podcast. As the podcast title suggests, Brandi always has and will always be unfiltered. Now, she just needs to be a Beverly Hills Housewife again. Clearly, she's bringing a lot to the table.