If you're in need of a pick-me-up this afternoon, Britney Spears is here for you — and so are her Instagram videos. On Friday, May 31, Spears posted an Instagram video after a therapy session that featured the singer pulling goofy faces at the camera. "... after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly !!!!!" Spears captioned the clip.

The singer's "silly" video prompted her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to leave a comment that proves that the trainer and model truly understands his famous partner, and encourages her to be herself. "Inspiring people to be themselves rather than trying to get others approval," Asghari wrote, adding the hashtags, "#humble" and "#real." Spears has been sharing plenty of similarly "real" content on her Instagram account recently, even shutting down claims that someone else runs her social media accounts by posting a video of one of her trademark Instagram fashion shows.

"For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday so, you're wrong," the singer said directly to the camera, in a snarky tone. "But I hope you like it." In the next slide, Spears models three different dresses — one blue, one white and one pink — on her balcony, dancing and posing while a Rihanna song plays in the background. (Spears' social media presence is a true gift, y'all.)

It's not surprising that Spears has felt like blowing off some steam on social media, as she's had a very difficult few months. In January, the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency Domination in order to care for her father, who was recovering from being hospitalized around the holidays, and in May, she had to file to extend her restraining order against former manager, Sam Lufti. In the midst of that, People confirmed in April that Spears was seeking treatment for her mental health at a wellness center, while her fans and family rallied around her in support.

Unfortunately, around the same time, rumors began spreading that Spears wasn't fully in charge of her decision to seek treatment, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement on social media. Her sister, Jaime Lynn, refuted those claims, however, and Spears herself has seemed determine to dispel the rumors herself by sharing her sillier side with fans on Instagram.

Through all of the ups and downs of the past year, Asghari has been by Spears' side, and in early May, the singer shared a series of selfies with him on social media, gushing about what a wonderful partner he is. "I love this man @samasghari," Spears captioned the pictures, which Asghari also shared on his own Instagram page. While the singer was in treatment, Asghari even gave fans an update on Spears' state, telling TMZ, "She's doing amazing. Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she's doing great."

According to People, the couple began dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video, and have spent the time since sharing plenty of adorable insight into their relationship with fans on social media. "I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies," Asghari told Men's Health in July 2018 about meeting Spears for the first time. "After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating. I don’t think [she or I] had the intention to just be friends."

"She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her," he gushed to the magazine about Spears. "If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me."

Clearly, Spears and Asghani's relationship is one built on love, support and plenty of goofy Instagram video shoots, and despite all of the things going on in her life right now, it's nice to know that her boyfriend is there for her, no matter what.