After reports came out last month that Britney Spears was seeking mental health treatment, fans have been rallying around the singer. And one person who's been by her side every step of the way is her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Posted to Instagram on Friday, Spears' new photos with her boyfriend capture how much the two of them love and support each other, through both good and bad times.

"I love this man @samasghari," Spears wrote in her post. Asghari shared the photos on his own Instagram page, too. Both of them are all smiles in the pictures, wearing white T-shirts and embracing each other.

As fans may recall, Spears and Asghari started dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, according to People. The singer and model definitely hit it off, and their relationship is still going strong. From taking photos with silly filters to going on birthday hikes, Asghari and Spears always seem to put a smile on each other's faces.

Asghari also gave an update on Spears' health last month, telling TMZ that the singer was doing well, following some concern from fans regarding her well-being. He told the outlet, "Thank you very much, she's doing amazing. Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she's doing great."

Earlier in April, Asghari reposted a quote Spears shared on Instagram about self-care. "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit," the quote read. "It isn't weakness, It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am ♥️ #stronger," Asghari wrote in the caption.

The Blast reported in April that Asghari and Spears maintained phone contact while she was in treatment at a mental health facility for 30 days. Meanwhile, a source said to Us Weekly, "Sam… has been extremely supportive and is behind her all the way. He's so proud of her for wanting to better herself and for taking this step." The same source added that the couple is doing great in their relationship and could "get engaged in the next year."

It's nice to see the couple looking so happy, especially with all that Spears has been through in the past few months. In January, Spears canceled her Las Vegas residency to be with her family following her dad's health struggles.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," Spears wrote on Instagram at the time. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time."

Most recently, Spears has made headlines for court updates tied to her conservatorship. She also posted an Instagram video at the end of April, asking fans for privacy and letting them know she was OK. "I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear," she wrote in part of the caption.

While the last few months couldn't have been easy for Spears, it's nice to see that she has Asghari by her side every step of the way, and that they're still smiling through the more challenging times.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.