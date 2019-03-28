Four and three and two and... done? After five seasons — and a decade of work — Broad City has officially reached its final chapter. Creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer first started the half-hour comedy as a web series back in 2009, and now, the series finale is airing March 28. But this is hardly the end for the powerhouse duo. They have three different comedies lined up that they're co-producing together, as well as their own independent projects. So as hard as it is for fans to accept that Broad City won't return, there's plenty more where that came from.

According to Indie Wire, Glazer and Jacobson signed a first-look deal with Broad City's home network, Comedy Central, in April 2018. At that time, they already had three new shows in the works that they'll be executive-producing together: Mall Town USA, Platinum Status, and Young Professionals. In addition, Jacobson lends her voice to the lead character in Matt Groening's Netflix series Disenchantment, which premiered in 2018, and she's also executive-producing a TV series remake of the 1992 classic A League of Their Own. Glazer, meanwhile, is also getting more into voice work with a part in the upcoming Green Eggs and Ham, an animated series based on Dr. Seuss' iconic children's story.

Here's a full rundown of all the upcoming projects from Jacobson and Glazer to keep on your radar.

Mall Town USA

Of all their upcoming projects, Mall Town USA is the only one on which Glazer and Jacobson are working together as writers and producers. It's another half-hour comedy for Comedy Central, only this time, it's an animated series about one 13-year-old girl. According to the press release, Mall Town USA "follows the afterschool misadventures of a 13-year-old girl navigating the complexities of life in the classic microcosm of American culture that is The Mall."

Platinum Status

Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ilana might be the Glazer that everyone is talking about at the moment, but that could change after the premiere of Platinum Status. Set in East L.A. hipsterville, Indie Wire reports, Platinum Status stars Glazer's brother, Eliot, who also played her brother in Broad City. Eliot writes and produces Platinum Status, as well as stars as Noah, a professional backup dancer who gets dumped by his long-term boyfriend and rebounds by hooking up with a girl. Ilana serves as an EP.

Young Professionals

Jacobson and Glazer didn't exactly shy away from getting political on Broad City, but now they're about to take that to a whole new level. They're teaming up with David Litt, who, at just 24, was hired as a speech writer for the Obama administration and became one of the youngest professionals to ever hold the job. His memoir, Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years, was a New York Times bestseller.

Young Professionals is a comedy loosely based on Litt's time working in the White House. It centers around the lives of five housemates living in Washington DC. "We were all idiots," he told The Washingtonian. "Smart idiots — people who have principles and skills but are also a little incompetent."

Disenchantment

By now, Broad City fans have probably heard of the Netflix animated series that stars Jacobson as a rebellious princess of a wonky fairytale land. The first season premiered in August 2018, and the streaming service has already greenlit Disenchantment Season 2, although a premiere date hasn't yet been set.

A League Of Their Own

Jacobson told the Today show that she's working on a film-to-series adaptation of the classic '90s film A League of Their Own. "We're still in the pilot phase," Jacobson clarified. "It makes me very nervous — it's people's favorite movie." She added that, "[It's] definitely a reinterpretation. It's not going to be like the movie. I love the movie so much and there was a lot that wasn't told about the league and about that time."

Broad City 2.0?

TODAY on YouTube

At the moment, Glazer and Jacobson haven't announced any definitive plans to revisit their signature series. Back on Jan. 3, the New York Times published an interview with the duo in which they sounded pretty much done with the show for good.

"Comedy Central was so understanding that we needed to set these personal and creative boundaries, to keep the show as high-quality as it remains," Glazer explained. "That takes a limb. It takes an entire arm. I've got no limbs left. My head's cut off on the fifth [season of Broad City]. I've got nothing left to give. There's just a torso on the floor."

However, on March 25, the pair appeared on the Today Show and sounded slightly more optimistic about the possibility of a future Broad City revival in some capacity.

"We don't have plans yet," Glazer announced, "but I think once we get a little time from Broad City the show, we'll come back to that."

In the meantime, you can look forward to any of the projects Jacobson and Glazer have lined up.