There is nothing I enjoy more than sinking into a lawn chair on a summer evening, equipped with a beer in hand. And when the sun is setting, it's a beer with a citrus twist that I'm counting on to fulfill that summertime flavor. So I grab a Bud Light. Bud Light has risen to the occasion, adding orange and lime to their lagers. Now, in time for lemonade and sweet tea season, there's a new citrus in town — or, your beer. Bud Light's new Bud Light Lemon Tea just made summer happy hour even happier.

Whether you want to rock in a chair on your front porch or have a light beverage by your side as you flip burgers in the backyard, Bud Light Lemon Tea is the way to go. Per Bud Light, "Bud Light Lemon Tea is brewed with real lemon peels and aged over real tea leaves for a subtly sweet twist on America’s favorite light lager." It's basically an Arnold Palmer in a beer bottle. What's not to like between lemon and sweet tea flavors swirled into a light lager? Each sip begs for a refreshed sigh to follow.

Be sure to fill your fridge with this latest citrus flavor from Bud Light this summer. Bud Light Lemon Tea will only be available from April 29 until September, when Pumpkin Spice takes the flavored beverage throne. But until then it's all about the lemon, so pumpkin will just have to wait its turn.

Bud Light

Bud Light Lemon Tea joins Bud Light Orange and Bud Light Lime in the citrus peel line. Both Bud Light Orange and Bud Light Lime are both 4.2% alcohol. And if you're curious as to what's really in your beer, earlier this year, the beer company released a transparency movement in which a comprehensive list of ingredients were included on the bottle's label. You'll know exactly what's in your Bud Light Lemon Tea.

This summer's cooler is shaping up to be stocked with flavorful beverages. And so I'm making room in my fridge today to fit them all in. In addition to the lovely line of citrus Bud Light, you can also add rosé beer to your cooler. I know, what? But it's true. Out of California is Firestone Beer's Rosalie. The beer-wine hybrid is co-fermented with grape varieties so that you can have the best of both worlds without double fisting.

Fruit seems to be "in" this summer. Especially when it comes to being ~in~ your beer. Michelob Ultra has infused its beverages with lime and prickly pear cactus so your beer might sort of taste like a margarita. I'm not complaining about that. However, if you're taking a break from alcoholic beverages this summer but still want to carry a can around the barbecue, Pabst Blue Ribbon is rolling out non-alcoholic beers. You'll get a hoppy sip without the hangover.

Your cooler has multiple, bright options for summer sipping. When life gives you Bud Light Lemon Tea, sit back and relax into the nearest lawn furniture.