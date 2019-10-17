Buddy The Elf-Themed Sugar Cookie Dough Just Hit Shelves

You can keep your Santa Claus, your many reindeer, and even your Frosty the Whoever — because to me, there is one Christmas icon and one Christmas icon only. That icon is Buddy the Elf, and now he's been fittingly glorified in cookie form. Pillsbury Elf Shape Sugar Cookies are back on shelves just in time for your annual rewatch, and you don't even have to pass through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, through the sea of swirly twirly gum drops, and and walk through the Lincoln Tunnel to get them.

The description explains that they're "a simple and delicious sugar cookie baking experience that will bring the whole family together" — and in my case, it may be the only thing that brings the family together. It's hard to believe that this year marks the 16th anniversary of the release of Elf the movie, especially because that means my brother and I have been watching it for almost 16 straight Christmas eves. Like many families, it is the glue that keeps our holidays from falling apart.

If you, too, are relying heavily on baked goods and Buddy's shenanigans to keep your family in tact, you'll be able to get your hands on these cookies at major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Target, and more. They'll be retailing for about $2.50 per package of 24 pre-cut cookies. And if you want to get your holiday spirit on early, they're already starting their roll out, so you should start seeing them on shelves now through December. You may also catch a glimpse of the other holiday designs — the Snowman, Reindeer, and Christmas Tree varieties. But to me, the Elf one stands alone.

These Buddy the Elf-themed cookies were a huge hit last year, so it's great to see them making a triumphant return. And it's no surprise, there are very few modern movies that have transformed into instant classics the way that Elf has. That's why you can basically go all-out Elf every holiday season. This year you can not only celebrate with sugar cookies, you can get your hands on a delightfully aggressive Buddy the Elf wreath to help you great visitors with an overload of holiday cheer. You can even get a Buddy the Elf candle on Etsy that smells like "smells like swirly twirly gum drops, the world's best cup of coffee, Francisco, syrup, a whole roll of Toll House cookie dough and then to finish, we'll snuggle." It also apparently smells like sugar cookies, which makes a little more sense.

If you are as big of a fan as Elf as I am, there's a good chance you too will want to incorporate Buddy into every inch of your holiday season — and in the case of the Buddy cookies, every inch of your mouth. Just make sure to stick to the main food groups — candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup — accordingly.