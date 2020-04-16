The Disney Family Singalong has got it all: A-list superstars, anthems from classic Disney movies, and a High School Musical reunion — all via video chat, of course. Needless to say, it's already one of the most anticipated must-watch TV events since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Naturally, fans are already wondering if they can rewatch The Disney Family Singalong after it premieres on Thursday, April 16, because let's face it: what else would you rather be doing while in quarantine?

Neither Disney nor ABC have officially confirmed that the upcoming special will be available to stream after it airs, but based on the history of other similar live events, it's likely that fans will be able to watch it as many times as they please. After airing in November 2019, The Little Mermaid: Live!, ABC's first live musical, is now available to stream on Disney+. Similarly, last year NBC also released Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on Hulu for viewers to stream. So if they follow suit, ABC should release the special online, most likely on Hulu or Disney+, shortly after the premiere. Not to mention releasing individual performances on YouTube.

The Disney Family Singalong will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and features a huge line-up of major artists taking on classic Disney songs from their homes, with lyrics on screen to help us sing like no one's watching from ours.

ABC on YouTube

Ariana Grande is set to perform "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)" from Hercules, Demi Lovato will sing "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" as a duet with Michael Bublé, and Christina Aguilera will belt out "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" from The Lion King, to name a few. But most importantly, the East High gang is getting back together. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman will reunite and perform the legendary "We're All In This Together," along with their director Kenny Ortega, who assembled stars from his other Disney Channel shows and movies to sing along. Even Zac Efron is joining in on the fun, but by delivering a special message instead of performing due to timing restrictions.

We're not sure if Coach Bolton would approve of Troy not singing his heart out, but given the other talent on display (and his reluctance to participate in other HSM-related things), we'll take it.

