A true role model, indeed: Cara Delevingne is The Trevor Project's 2019 Hero Award recipient, "for her commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning) young people," the organization announced on April 25. In a press release provided to Bustle, Delevingne, who will officially be recognized at the TrevorLIVE New York gala on June 17, noted that she felt "humbled and truly speechless" by the honor.

The Suicide Squad actor further described how much the award truly means to her, continuing:

“A ‘hero’ to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make change for those who are underserved or discriminated against. I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don’t fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them. I’m inspired and motivated by The Trevor Project’s tireless, life-saving work to support LGBTQ youth in crisis, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of such a resilient community.”

In a separate statement, The Trevor Project's CEO and Executive Director, Amit Paley, also praised Delevingne's "positive impact and passion" in inspiring and reminding LGBTQ+ youth "that they are not alone." Per the organization, Delevingne is joining the ranks of previous TrevorLIVE honorees and performers which have included: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Lena Waithe, Amy Poehler, and Darren Criss, among many others.

Myunggu Han/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Delevingne has long been vocal about her own sexual fluidity and once famously dated musician St. Vincent, who, according to Glamour, Delevingne's said taught her “what love was — real love.” While the now-26-year-old Brit didn't officially speak out about her sexuality until about four years ago, helping youths who are struggling with their identities has been an eye-opening experience.

"I know 13- and 15-year-old girls who are like, “I don’t know if I like a boy or a girl yet. I haven’t decided.” And it’s like—[imagine] if I was able to comprehend [that at their age]," she said during a 2017 interview with Glamour. "I am very happy how sexuality has become easier and freer to talk about, especially for kids."

Sarah Morris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her own experience, she added to the magazine, wasn't quite so comfortable:

"Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, “So you’re gay.” And I’m like, “No, I’m not gay.’ ” ... A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s “So you’re just gay, right?” [They] don’t understand it. ... Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man. Would people be like ... “She lied to us!” It’s like, no."

Back in 2014, she also spread her message of love and acceptance on Instagram, writing: "Doesn't matter who you are or what you believe it, we are one! Go get yourself one of these shirts right now! I'm late for National Coming Out Day but better late then never. Don't be scared to be who you are." With this particular post, she was showing her support for the Self Evident Truths Project, which, according to the organization's website is "a photographic document of 10,000 people in the USA that identify as anything other than 100% straight."

The recognition certainly seems well-deserved. Many congratulations to Delevingne on her honor.