Cardi B already dropped two music videos earlier this month, and now the rapper is three-for-three. On Tuesday, May 29, Cardi released the video for "I Like it" from her debut album Invasion of Privacy, continuing to prove that she can't be stopped.

Following the clips for "Be Careful" — which saw the musician play the role of a windswept bride — and "Dinero," her collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, the visual for the Latin-infused "I Like It" - which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin - finds Cardi at her most carefree. The video, which was directed by Eif Rivera, begins with Cardi strutting in a floor-length yellow skirt and bejeweled top as she makes her way through a tropical town. She then perches outside a house and raps a few bars before joining Bunny and Balvin at a party later in the evening, where they lay down their Spanish verses.

In the track, atop a thumping beat and a horn section, Cardi raps,

"They call me Cardi Bardi, banging body

Spicy mami, hot tamale

Hotter than a Somali, fur coat, Ferrari

Hop out the stu', jump in the coupe

Big Dipper on top of the roof

Flexing on b*tches as hard as I can

Eating halal, driving the Lam'

Told that b*tch I'm sorry though

'Bout my coins like Mario

Yeah they call me Cardi B,

I run this sh*t like cardio".

Cardi B on YouTube

Cardi B is prolific, and not only has she released an impressive number of videos in a very short amount of time, but the rapper, who is expecting a baby with fiancé Offset, filmed all of them while pregnant.

On May 21, the rapper tweeted, "EVERY MUSIC VIDEO THAT I DID SOO FAR FOR INVASION OF PRIVACY I WAS OVER 5 MONTHS PREGNACT [sic] .Im looking at Be careful music video and I’m like 'my baby is i[n] there,'" along with a couple of flower emojis.

Upon the video's release, fans took to social media to voice their excitement.

As @mbaliokebis tweeted, "Cardi B is serving f*cking amazing looks guys!!! I just watched the music video to 'I like it' my favorite song on the album and Mami is sexy," and @Lytzi10 wrote, "Just watched the I like It music video from @iamcardib and @badbunnyPR I LOVED IT I’ve been waiting for so long to see it first The Be Careful music Video now the I Like It music video ughhhh 2018 best year so far," with hearts and a distressed-looking emoji.

@itstwishybby also wrote, "Someone explain to me why @iamcardib’s baby bump looks amazing in anything?! These looks in the I like it video. LOVEEEE. bopping all over my living room," alongside a few heart emojis and @cassybelaa said, "Finally watched @iamcardib i like it video & my god this queen can do no wrong [heart-eyes emoji] i love it!!"

In an interview with Billboard published on May 15, Bad Bunny talked about how the track came together. He told the magazine,

"I remember I got a call and they told me that they wanted me to participate in Cardi B’s album. They told me the track was a surprise, even for her. The producers were working on it. She didn’t know that track was being made."

He added, "I loved the track from the beginning."

While she's taking a break from touring until she has her baby, between "I Like It" and her other recent videos, Cardi has been giving fans plenty to get excited about.

She'll also be back onstage soon enough: As Rolling Stone reported, she's scheduled to join Bruno Mars on the final leg of his 24k Magic Tour, when it kicks off in September. In the meantime, fans have all of these videos to watch and obsess over.