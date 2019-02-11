She likes dollars, she likes diamonds, she likes stunting, she likes shining — and boy, did she ever shine tonight. Cardi B's performance at the 2019 Grammys was, in a word, "shmoney" — meaning, it definitely didn't disappoint. At last year's show, the Bronx-born rapper performed "Finesse" alongside Bruno Mars, but this year, the spotlight was solely on her.

When the 26-year-old rapper appeared on stage, she was 'fitted out in a glorious, voluminous purple cape and a semi-sheer, full-length leopard body suit, adorned with all kinds of diamond embellishments. It was like, super sexy Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty. Super duper sexy Maleficent. Rated R Maleficent.

The set itself was pretty minimal — basically just a bunch of multi-level risers and one badass chick playing the piano center-stage — which made it hard to take your eyes off Cardi while she rapped and grinded to her latest single, "Money."

Once the cape came off, Cardi proved that she was really and truly bor to flex

When Cardi performed "Finesse" with Mars at the 2018 Grammys, it was as a guest on another artist's track. The performance was dope, no doubt about that, but the fact that she got to do her own song this year marked an important moment in her career.

It's also worth mentioning that Cardi's 2019 Grammy nominations further prove her strength as a solo artist. In 2018, she was nominated for "Bodak Yellow" in two different categories: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Sadly, she didn't win either, but now she's got five more nominations under her belt. This year, Invasion of Privacy was up for both Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. "Be Careful" is up for Best Rap Performance, "I Like It" is up for Record of the Year, and "Girls Like You" — on which she was a featured guest for Maroon 5 — is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

