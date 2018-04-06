With the long-awaited release of Invasion of Privacy on April 6, fans have been blessed with an embarrassment of riches. Not only is it a full album from the most up-and-coming rapper in the game right now, but it's also an opportunity to dig through all the Cardi B lyrics about Offset that your little heart desires.

The songs on the 25-year-old's album that are rumored to be about her fiancé run the gamut from the effusive, in "Bartier Cardi," to the critical, in "Be Careful," and everything in between. It's a little look behind the scenes into the relationship of one of the biggest power couples in the industry, and it couldn't have come at a more charged time.

They've been coupled up for just over a year, but the Migos rapper and the "Bodak Yellow" singer have already been through a roller coaster of emotion — and one that doesn't show any signs of slowing down, by the way. They were dogged by rumors of infidelity starting in December 2017, just months after getting publicly engaged on stage in October, which was in turn just months after they were first spotted getting cozy at the Super Bowl in February.

In short, they've had plenty of relationship drama, both highs and lows, for Cardi to draw from as she was putting this album together. And from the looks of it, she hasn't held anything back. Here are all the potential references to Offset in Invasion of Privacy's 13 tracks.

1. "Bartier Cardi"

Cardi B referenced Offset so many times in the second single off her album, "Bartier Cardi," that it actually began to rub fans the wrong way, with lyrics like:

"Cardi took your man, you upset, uh

Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (from what?)

Cardi put the p*ssy on Offset (say what?)

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset (21)"

But the reality-star-turned-rapper wasn't here for the criticism, clapping back on social media with a response that read, in part:

"If I wanna put my man name on all my songs soooooo f*ckkiiiiinnnng what! ... Im his biggest fan... Imma mention his name even in my prayers b*tch! Sh*t when Im about to die last word out my mouth is Offset."

And there you have it.

2. "Be Careful"

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's a very different tone than she takes on the album's third single, "Be Careful," which seeming responds to the rumors of Offset's infidelity. During the chorus, Cardi B warns:

"Be careful with me

Do you know what you doin'?

Whose feelings that you're hurtin' and bruisin'?

You gon' gain the whole world

But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?

And later on in the track, she makes the connection even more pointed, with a line about how she could've cheated on the song's subject too, but she didn't, because "that's not my M.O., I'm not that type of b*tch / And karma for you is gon' be who you end up with."

It might seem like a harmless line, but according to Newsweek, "Karma" is the name that Celina Powell chose for the baby she had in March that she claims is Offset's. (Offset has denied the claims on Twitter, telling his followers that he doesn't know Powell.)

3. "Get Up 10"

It's less obvious than several of the other references, but there could be an Offset reference in the first track off the album, too. Cardi B raps, "Man, I said we gon' win / Knock me down nine times, but I get up ten," which could tie in to comments she's made about sticking it out with Offset no matter what. PEOPLE reported that in a now-deleted tweet, the Bronx-native asked for privacy in making her own decisions, writing, "People handle they relationship different soo." She added:

"I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind. I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world."

No matter what her fans want her to do, this is Cardi's life, and she's going to fight for it, which she makes clear on this track.

4. "Drip"

Track 2 is a collaboration with Migos on which Offset gets his very own verse, so the whole song could really be considered a reference to him. But the line that seems to draw the clearest possible parallel is: "Give me little something to remember (Cardi!) / Tryna make love in a Sprinter (yeah)." Genius users speculate that the "Drip" lyrics might be about the massive gift of $270,000 worth of jewelry that Offset reportedly sent his fiancée's way in February 2018.

5. "Thru Your Phone"

Just when you thought Cardi B couldn't be any clearer than she was on "Be Careful," she dropped "Thru Your Phone." On the former, she was clear that the lyrics weren't a threat, they were a warning, but that doesn't apply here. The album's 12th track is all about the Love & Hip Hop star going through her man's phone, and the dreams of revenge inspired by what she finds there.

She actually goes so far as to playfully threaten the life of the song's subject with lines like "I'mma make a bowl of cereal with a teaspoon of bleach" and "You gon' turn me into into Left Eye." Genius users report that the second lyric is a reference to TLC's Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who allegedly burned down the mansion she lived in with Andre Rison in order to get back at him, according to a 1994 PEOPLE article.

It's not 100 percent clear if this one is actually about Offset, but it seems directed at some sort of romantic partner, past or present.

6. "Ring"

The album's eighth track is about a phone ring and not an engagement ring, but there's still what could be a veiled reference to Offset. The line "Learn to text with your nose if your thumb broke" bears a lot of similarities to lyrics from "Be Careful" like, "Man, I thought you would've learned your lesson / 'Bout likin' pictures, not returnin' texts." Just goes to show that even in a song that isn't explicitly about Offset, she still has his number. (Pun very much intended.)

Just like any relationship, it's clear that there are ups and downs between Cardi B and Offset, and it's refreshing that Invasion of Privacy paints the whole picture. Although after the warnings his fiancée was throwing around in "Through Your Phone," Offset might want to sleep with one eye open.