Cardi B & Offset's Relationship Timeline Will Help You Keep Their Chaotic Romance Straight

The couple has been through a lot in the short time since they publicly got together, but this timeline of Cardi B and Offset's relationship should help you keep their rollercoaster straight. The two entertainers are currently engaged — despite facing rumors of infidelity that have not been confirmed — and, by all reports, seem to be as in love with each other as ever. But it wasn't always that way. Their romance has been bumpy, and, at times, they have denied that it was ever happening. At the end of the day, though, Offset (real name: Kiari Cephus) and Cardi B (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) are at the top of their game right now and are happy together.

Since the release of "Bodak Yellow," which made her the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart since Lauryn Hill, Cardi B has been enjoying a meteoric rise in the affection and esteem of fans. Meanwhile, Offset is part of Migos, a controversial hip-hop group that has nonetheless maintained their popularity thanks to hits like "MotorSport" and "Bad and Boujee." Though he has also been at the center of controversy, most recently when he apologized for a line he rapped in YFN Lucci's "Boss Life" that fans criticized as homophobic, Offset is one of the most well-known members outside of the group, due in part to his relationship with Cardi B.

So, how did we get to this point? Well, it's a long story...

Approximately 2016: The First Meeting

It's not clear exactly where or when Cardi B and Offset's paths first crossed. In Cardi's telling, it was at an industry event, likely sometime late in 2016, where the Migos rapper first proved his interest.

December 2016: The First Collaboration

The pair teased their first collaboration in December 2016, and the track "Lick" came out in January 2017, although the video didn't come out until May.

February 2017: Dating Rumors Start

When the two attended the Super Bowl together on Feb. 5, it sent the internet rumor mill into overdrive. The pair live-streamed video of them sitting next to each other and were also snapped by the paps on the way out of the stadium.

February 2017: Instagram Official

Cardi B took things to another level on Valentine's Day when she posted a video of herself and Offset at the Super Bowl and captioned the post with a pet name.

March — April 2017: The Pair Plays It Cool

But just a month later, the pair was playing it cool again. At 4:16 in the above interview with Tim Westwood, Offset refused to answer questions about whether he was dating Cardi B. And, for her part, the former Love & Hip Hop Star refused to comment on the rumored relationship, saying only, "I'm not saying I'm dating an Atlanta guy."

April 2017: The Confirmation

In her own Tim Westwood interview, Cardi B finally acknowledged, "Yes. I mean, I see the boy. We're real gangsters." But even though she's finally admitting to the relationship, she continues to use this term "the boy" all the way into June. She effused about how motivating it's been to meet all his friends and see how hard everyone works, but she refused to name-drop her love interest.

May 2017: The Half-Debut

But progress toward a debut is being made — on May 1, the two showed up to a Met Gala after-party as a couple.

June 2017: The Cooling-Off

This couple seems to be all about the two steps forward, one step back formula. They acknowledge the relationship but won't shout each other out by name; they go to a Met Gala after-party together but don't make it official on the BET red carpet. Even though both artists were present at the June 25 ceremony, they kept their distance, and a reported source speaking to Hollywood Life shed some light on the situation:

"Cardi’s not taking Offset as her date, she’s playing it cool with him right now. He didn’t ask her to go with him and she’s for sure not going to ask him. They’re still talking to each other, but it’s complicated."

Summer 2017: The Shopping Sprees

Two steps forward. The couple went on a pair of shopping sprees, the first in June, just days after the BET Awards, and the second in July. At the first, they reportedly racked up $50,000 in purchases, and, a month later, Cardi B showed off a chain given to her by Offset that was reportedly custom-made for $60,000.

August 2017: Engagement Rumors

The two were spotted out looking at rings, and then Cardi B all but invited a proposal during the pre-show for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. "I'm a woman," she told her interviewer, "Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It's never too early to get married now." And then she upped the ante with a comment that felt aimed directly at Offset: "You know, if you want to propose to me, you can."

October 2017: The Break

And here comes that step back. On Oct. 21, Cardi B reportedly added an image to her Instagram story with the word "single" written across it, and captioned another Instagram post, "Peace n***a." Both were later deleted, but the reported screenshots live on, and they fueled rumors that she and the Migos rapper had split.

October 2017: The Reconciliation

The next day, Cardi B "came to her senses," as she told followers in an Instagram story, and clarified further on Twitter. There was apparently some kind of communication about someone stealing or not stealing the "Bodak Yellow" singer's purple blanket, but she confirmed that Offset was cleared as a suspect and back in her good graces.

October 2017: The Second Collaboration

After the success of "Lick," Offset and Cardi B paired up again for "MotorSport." The couple was also aided by the lyrical prowess of Nicki Minaj and the rest of Migos on the track, which was released Oct. 27.

October 2017: The Proposal

After what had already been a rollercoaster of a month for this couple, Offset capped it all off by getting down on one knee during Cardi B's Oct. 29 concert in Philadelphia. Cardi B said yes, and later showed off her ring on social media with an effusive statement thanking her man "for seeing the potential in me since you met me" and expressing excitement about their future together.

December 2017: The Love Fest

Cardi B followed up "Bodak Yellow" with a single that more than made up for her reluctance to share her boyfriend's name in the past. The reality-star turned rapper released "Bartier Cardi" on Dec. 22, and it name-drops Offset so many times that some fans took issue — not that she minded.

Winter 2017: The Cheating Rumors

First in late December 2017 and then in early January 2018, Offset was hit with allegations of infidelity. The first involved an image of a nude woman in a hotel room, which was allegedly taken off of the rapper's cloud during a hack, and the second involved rumors of a sex tape with another woman. He responded to neither allegation.

Early Winter 2018: The Response

Cardi did respond, however, and in a variety of different venues. In a tweet that's since been deleted, People reports that she wrote, "I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind. I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world." And she was more direct elsewhere — "what you want me to do?" she asked her fans on Twitter, "Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh*t happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

But by later in January, Cardi had made it clear that she's still in. In a conversation with Beats 1 Radio, she told the interviewer that her plans hadn't changed, and discussed which artist the couple might book for their nuptials.

January 2018: Wedding Plans Stall

When questioned about his and Cardi's wedding plans, Offset revealed that fans shouldn't expect a date anytime soon. "We ain't, we ain't planning it right now," he told Rolling Stone. "We chilling. We don't got time for that right now."

January 2018: The Lifetime Commitment

Wedding plans may be stalled, but Offset made a different kind of commitment to Cardi B. The rapper showed off a new tattoo on the right side of his neck featuring a Powerpuff Girl with the name Cardi B written underneath it.

While it's unclear exactly where things stand between the engaged couple at the moment, they've already been through a lot of ups and downs. Maybe it will make them stronger, and maybe it will cause them to part ways. But, either way, they have our full attention.