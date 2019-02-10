If there's one thing she's made clear that she loves more than money and music, it's her daughter. Since giving birth for the first time last July, Cardi B's quotes about Kulture prove the award-winning star was destined for mom life. While on the constant grind and breaking one record after another, Cardi is constantly smitten with her daughter all while handling motherhood like a boss.

The rapper, who's nominated for five Grammy Awards this year including Album of the Year (and will be performing at the big show), is never too busy to shower her seventh-month-old with love. On the Tuesday before the ceremony, Cardi posted a selfie of herself with Kulture's hand on her chest to her Instagram story, captioned, "I will protect you with the blood and strength of the Lord!!" Since giving birth to her daughter, the 26-year-old has only shared one photo of Kulture on social media, appropriately captioned, "My heart" (despite constantly gushing about her on her IG stories).

Cardi's words about Kulture have meant a lot, because the rapper didn't reveal any photos of her child until she posted an adorable snap on Dec. 5, 2018. Revealing a photo of Kulture on Instagram meant so much to fans, especially since Cardi waited to share it until she felt ready and didn't accept money for photos nor take part in a magazine reveal.

In a December 2018 interview, Cardi shared why she's so protective of Kulture in an interview that month. "I’m scared of sharing her to the world," she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "There are too many mean people out there. Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious." She also adorably referred to Kulture as her "little buggy."

Of course all moms are biased in thinking their kids are the cutest, but the performer doesn't hide how perfect she believes Kulture is. In January, she tweeted, "Overly obsessed with my little baby. I can’t believe me and set made something so precious and perfect." Admitting in her interview with ET that she believed her daughter is "more" like her than dad Offset, Cardi's been rooting for Kulture to say "mama" first. "she said 'Da' .....If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed," Cardi tweeted in January. Even though "mama" may not have been Kulture's first word, Cardi was still proud. “My baby just said papa,” she tweeted in February. “My wittlee baby.”

Cardi already shares her passion for music and performing with her daughter. Her song "Money" mentions Kulture in the lyrics: "I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks" when later in the song she replaces "checks" with "Kulture." In January, Cardi revealed Kulture's favorite songs of hers included "Taki Taki" and "I Like It." Kulture is already shaping up to be Cardi's partner in crime, as Cardi tweeted about her in January, writing, "Ooooomgggg my daughter is soooo hyper# and turnt right now" and "I don’t understand baby language but I’m pretty sure she saying PARTY PARTY PARTY."

In a revealing interview with W in October, Cardi opened up about motherhood and how significantly it's impacted her life. "When Kulture was born, I felt like I was a kid again; everything was making me cry, and I needed a lot of love," she said. "I want her to know me.” As much as she's killing the rap game, it's clear that Kulture comes first no matter what. "My baby. That’s all I give a f*ck about right now. I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college," Cardi continued. "I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now... how am I going to discipline this girl?”

And in true Cardi style, she always keeps it honest and real when talking about her daughter, even revealing how Kulture ruins her nice designer clothes. "You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff... you put it on her and then it’s like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she’ll end up being in a Target outfit," she told ET in February. "My best pictures and videos and pictures of her, she’s like in damn pajamas."

Cardi recently talked about having another child, and while her love for Kulture remains unconditional it's also a constant learning process. “I want a second child, but I got so much things to do first. It’s like, I want to learn more,” she told People in February. “It’s not that easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more and the process and wait ’til they get a little bit bigger. Right now, a baby requires 24/7 attention."

Even though she makes motherhood look effortless, raising Kulture while expanding her thriving career may come with challenges. Still, Cardi B is loving every step of the way.