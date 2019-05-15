There are two Bachelor in Paradise babies on the way. Jade and Tanner Tolbert's son is due in August. Now, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are expecting their second child, too. As it turns out, Jade was one of the first people who heard about the couple's exciting baby news. In an Us Weekly interview published on May 15, Carly shared Jade's reaction to pregnancy number two.

Carly told the magazine, "We had just done a podcast and we were together and I think I peed, like, four times a day." She recalled, "And I was like, ‘Why am I peeing so much since you’re not? And you’re the pregnant one.’ [Jade] was like, ‘I don’t know. I think the universe is telling you you’re pregnant.’ And I was like, 'No way. I’m not pregnant.'" As we all know now, Jade was definitely onto something with that guess.

In the same interview, Carly revealed, "Then I called her and I was like, ‘Jade, I’m pregnant,’ and she was like, ‘No sh*t.'" That may not be the most eloquent reaction, but it does make sense, since Jade wasn't exactly surprised.

The BIP alums went into more detail about Carly's pregnancy during the May 9 episode of their Mommies Tell All podcast. There were actually some parallels between finding out about baby number two and the first time Carly was pregnant with her daughter Bella.

Carly began, "This one kind of came as another little 'What!?' We actually found out in a very similar way to when we found out with Bella because I had been tracking my periods. I was like five days late, which is exactly how late I was after my wedding." As fans may recall, Carly and Evan got married in June 2017. Two months later, they announced their first pregnancy.

Carly attributed her second late period to stress and traveling. She, Evan, and Bella were in Denver when she took a pregnancy test while they were out to dinner. On the podcast, she recalled,

"When we were in Mexico, I peed on a stick in a bathroom at a restaurant. Evan was like, 'You know what happens when you pee on sticks in restaurant bathrooms.' I was like, 'Oh, yeah. You get pregnant.'

Even so, Carly shared, "I wasn't having any symptoms of being pregnant at all." She did not even believe it at first. Then Carly took a pregnancy test, where two lines indicated a positive test. She explained, "There was one line. I guess it was still loading. I put it back in my purse."

Obviously that wasn't the end of the story, though. Carly shared, "[Evan was] like, 'Can you just check again? I don't know. I just have this really weird feeling.'" Clearly, his father's intuition was on point.

Carly explained, "I pull it out of my purse, in the wrapper, and it's two freaking lines. They were real distinct. I just looked up and I was just in shock."

When she saw the positive test, Carly stepped out of the pregnancy to share the news with her own mother. Then, she called up Jade. During the podcast episode, Carly said to Jade, "I just remember you were like 'Oh my gosh. This is so great. We can have bumps at the same time.'"

And this actually won't be the first time that they're pregnant at the same time. Carly and Jade's first pregnancies overlapped as well.

As far as their timelines this time around, Jade and Tanner's second child is due in August. Meanwhile, Carly and Evan are expecting their baby in November.

As couples who met on Bachelor in Paradise, they're in a unique situation that might be difficult for others to understand. Not only are their friends and family members invested in their pregnancies, but so is all of Bachelor Nation. Luckily, Jade and Carly have each other to lean on for love, support, and of course, realness.