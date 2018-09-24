In a powerful effort on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, many celebrities participated in the national walkout, standing in solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. The movement brought together supporters from all over the country wearing black and showing that they stand side by side with Ford and Ramirez, the women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has denied these allegations.

In July, Ford wrote a letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein and alleged that Kavanaugh "physically and sexually assaulted" her at a party that she and Kavanaugh attended while they were both in high school in the 1980s. As reported by NBC News, Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegation and said in a statement, "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time." Ford is also slated to testify about her allegations against Kavanaugh on Thursday during her scheduled Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

As for Ramirez, she came forward on Sept. 23 and told The New Yorker that she attended Yale with Kavanaugh. Ramirez alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party during their freshman year of college, the 1983-1984 school year. Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez's allegations. In a statement given to The New Yorker, Kavanaugh said,

"This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations."

According to the national walkout's Facebook page, the event was hosted by 23 different organizations. As stated on the movement's page, "Help spread the word: we believe Dr. Blasey Ford. We believe Deborah Ramirez. We believe survivors. And we won’t stand for Senate Republicans' despicable attempts to strong-arm a sexual assault survivor."

Many people, including celebrities, showed that they believe Ford and Ramirez by taking part in the national walkout. Here are just handful of photos of the celebs who powerfully stood with the two women.

1 America Ferrera & Amber Tamblyn americaferrera on Instagram The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars and real-life friends participated together.

2 Kerry Washington kerrywashington on Instagram Like the former Scandal star wrote, "Women must be heard."

3 Jessica Chastain jessicachastain on Instagram Chastain is in head-to-toe black doing her part.

4 Anne Hathaway annehathaway on Instagram Hathaway is wearing her game face.

5 Brie Larson brielarson on Instagram Larson has never looked stronger.

6 Reese Witherspoon reesewitherspoon on Instagram Witherspoon is here for Ford and Ramirez.

7 The Cast Of 'Good Girls' mistergarf on Instagram Retta, Mae Whitman, and Christina Hendricks sent their support as a trio.

8 Debra Messing & David Schwimmer therealdebramessing on Instagram Messing is proud to support the walkout, but especially with Schwimmer, her current Will & Grace costar, by her side. Like she shared on Instagram, "My friend @_schwim_ has been a long time advocate for survivors of sexual assault and an educator of what sexual harassment looks like." Schwimmer also created mini-films about sexual harassment, which you can watch here.

9 Felicia Day feliciaday on Instagram A powerful selfie from the Supernatural star.

10 Connie Britton conniebritton on Instagram It looks like Britton may have been on the set of Dirty John when she joined the walkout.

11 Emmy Rossum Now this is an empowering video from Rossum on the set of Shameless.

12 Rachel Bloom Bloom and the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writing staff walked out too.

13 Cast Of 'Mom' Here's support from Mimi Kennedy, Anna Faris, and Allison Janney on the Mom set.

14 Bridget Moynahan bridgetmoynahan on Instagram The Blue Bloods star says, "#TimeUp."

15 Sophia Bush sophiabush on Instagram "A new day is dawning." Well said, Sophia Bush.

16 Aja Naomi King ajanaomi_king on Instagram The How To Get Away With Murder actor is here for "all survivors."

17 Samantha Bee & The 'Full Frontal' Staff The Full Frontal With Samantha Bee staff walked out together.