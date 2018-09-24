Celebrities' Photos From The National Walkout For Christine Ford & Deborah Ramirez Are So Powerful
In a powerful effort on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, many celebrities participated in the national walkout, standing in solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. The movement brought together supporters from all over the country wearing black and showing that they stand side by side with Ford and Ramirez, the women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has denied these allegations.
In July, Ford wrote a letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein and alleged that Kavanaugh "physically and sexually assaulted" her at a party that she and Kavanaugh attended while they were both in high school in the 1980s. As reported by NBC News, Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegation and said in a statement, "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time." Ford is also slated to testify about her allegations against Kavanaugh on Thursday during her scheduled Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
As for Ramirez, she came forward on Sept. 23 and told The New Yorker that she attended Yale with Kavanaugh. Ramirez alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party during their freshman year of college, the 1983-1984 school year. Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez's allegations. In a statement given to The New Yorker, Kavanaugh said,
"This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations."
According to the national walkout's Facebook page, the event was hosted by 23 different organizations. As stated on the movement's page, "Help spread the word: we believe Dr. Blasey Ford. We believe Deborah Ramirez. We believe survivors. And we won’t stand for Senate Republicans' despicable attempts to strong-arm a sexual assault survivor."
Many people, including celebrities, showed that they believe Ford and Ramirez by taking part in the national walkout. Here are just handful of photos of the celebs who powerfully stood with the two women.
1America Ferrera & Amber Tamblyn
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars and real-life friends participated together.
2Kerry Washington
Like the former Scandal star wrote, "Women must be heard."
3Jessica Chastain
Chastain is in head-to-toe black doing her part.
4Anne Hathaway
Hathaway is wearing her game face.
5Brie Larson
Larson has never looked stronger.
6Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon is here for Ford and Ramirez.
7The Cast Of 'Good Girls'
Retta, Mae Whitman, and Christina Hendricks sent their support as a trio.
8Debra Messing & David Schwimmer
Messing is proud to support the walkout, but especially with Schwimmer, her current Will & Grace costar, by her side. Like she shared on Instagram, "My friend @_schwim_ has been a long time advocate for survivors of sexual assault and an educator of what sexual harassment looks like." Schwimmer also created mini-films about sexual harassment, which you can watch here.
9Felicia Day
A powerful selfie from the Supernatural star.
10Connie Britton
It looks like Britton may have been on the set of Dirty John when she joined the walkout.
14Bridget Moynahan
The Blue Bloods star says, "#TimeUp."
15Sophia Bush
"A new day is dawning." Well said, Sophia Bush.
16Aja Naomi King
The How To Get Away With Murder actor is here for "all survivors."
17Samantha Bee & The 'Full Frontal' Staff
The Full Frontal With Samantha Bee staff walked out together.
18Mandy Moore
Finally, Mandy Moore has spoken. Like many of the above, she used the hashtag #believesurvivors.
These are truly powerful photos from celebrities who stand by, for, and with sexual assault survivors.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.