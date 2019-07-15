Spoilers ahead for Big Little Lies Season 2. The Big Little Lies Season 2 finale just got even more interesting. After Celeste was interrogated in court about every aspect of her life — Perry's abuse, her sexual history, her recent dependency on Ambien — the judge was ready to present her decision about the twins' custody case. But Celeste had one more shot to fire: before all is said and done, Mary Louise will take the stand to determine her own fitness as a mother, and Celeste will be the one asking the questions.

Considering Mary Louise raised Perry, who physically abused Celeste and sexually assaulted her friend, you can bet that Celeste will have a lot to say. And based on Twitter, Big Little Lies fans are ready for the showdown of the century: two A-list actors facing off against one another in what will likely be a tour de force performance. "It's fireworks. It's an amazing scene and of course, it's what everyone wants to see: Meryl Streep on the stand being cross-examined by Nicole Kidman," Denis O'Hare, who plays Mary Louise's lawyer Ira Farber, teased to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whether you think Mary Louise or Celeste will be the victor in this courtroom battle, judging by these tweets, O'Hare couldn't be more right.

Fans Are Still Shook This was the moment viewers' jaws collective dropped to the floor.

...But Also Excited She resorted to violence and already slapped Mary Louise, but now it's time for Celeste to take her mother-in-law down with her words.

They Referenced Another Famous Streep Character While most people are rooting for Celeste, you gotta admit that Mary Louise has been a passive-aggressive boss throughout the season (remember the necklace?!). When she takes the stand in the finale, expect to see the icy confidence of Streep's The Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly.

More Than Once If the cardigan fits...

And One Of Reese Witherspoon's, Too It's great and all that Celeste is a lawyer, but with Reese Witherspoon sitting in the courtroom, people wish Legally Blonde's Elle Woods would step in.

But The Sides Are Clear Justice for Celeste!!

Everyone Thinks It's Time Mary Louise Is Exposed Her Monterey reign of terror needs to come to a close.

Some Viewers Think Things Could...Escalate Will we get a repeat of the Season 1 finale, just with a different Wright?

And, In Fact, Are Hoping For It Did we mention people hate Mary Louise?

Others Think This Is All Part Of Mary Louise's Plan Mary Louise is skilled at inciting angry reactions from people, so she could win this battle. And on top of that, Mary Louise could end up exposing the Monterey Five's lie about Perry's death, which seems to be her main intention.