During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan for his new movie with Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton hinted that Camila Mendes served as the inspiration for his Sun Is Also A Star performance and it's guaranteed to be the cutest thing you'll read all day.

Melton, who stars in the forthcoming film as Daniel opposite Shahidi's Natasha, openly revealed that his on-screen character in the film shares close parallels to persona in his real life. After calling Shahidi, “very practical and logical,” he revealed “My head’s in the clouds” telling Cosmopolitan “I’m a dreamer. I’m a hopeless romantic!”

In the film, Daniel, too, is hopeless romantic who believes in love at first sight, while Natasha is a skeptic who tells him she doesn’t believe in love. The role seems to have been an easy one for Melton to dive into given that he and Daniel appear to share similar personality traits. However, it seems that Melton may have drawn a little extra inspiration from a particularly special person in his life. While explaining how he got in character for the film, Melton coyly spilled a few details about his romantic life with Camila Mendes.

“I may or may not have been thinking about — when I auditioned, when I was doing my research — a certain relationship. Thinking about, you know, kind of how I’d be,” he explained to Cosmo, while carefully crafting his response to not give too much away.

The moment was certainly sweet, especially since it seems that Melton entered the interview with all intentions of keeping details about his romance with Mendes private. He initially told the interviewer, “I just wanna talk about the movie” when asked about his relationship with his Riverdale costar. However, being the self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" that he is, it appears that he couldn't help but hint at their relationship.

The dreamy 28-year-old actor certainly appears to definitely be head over heels for Mendes. The two have been linked since last year, making things Instagram official this past October. Cosmo noted that at one point during the interview, Melton began daydreaming, staring off into the distance, only to explain, “I was just thinking about my girlfriend for a second.”

Despite sharing several displays of public affection on social media over the past few months, both actors, and Mendes in particular, have opted to be somewhat private about their romance during interviews. When asked about her love life in a March 2019 interview with L.A. Confidential, Mendes explained,

“In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context. It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.”

Although she declined to share much about her personal business, Mendes did tell L.A. Confidential that working with Melton is “great.” In addition to being her boyfriend IRL, Melton's character Reggie also happens to be her Riverdale character Veronica's love interest onscreen.

While he wasn't too specific with his wording, it seems obvious that Melton was thinking of his relationship with Mendes throughout filming The Sun Is Also A Star. And it's enough to have fans rooting for the couple both on and offscreen.