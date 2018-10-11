Love chips, but prefer your crunchy snacks to be baked instead of fried? Good news — it looks like Cheez-Its have you covered. The new Cheez-It Snap’d crackers are baked, like all Cheez-Its are; however, they are also “thin, cheesy, and crispy,” according to their packaging, which suggests that they might fill that need for a crispy, crunchy snack that makes a super satisfying noise when you eat it. Also, they are full of cheese, and, well… that is never a bad thing, as far as I’m concerned. Gimme.

Cheez-It Snap’d crackers made their debut at this year’s National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show, a trade show and expo held annually showcasing what’s new in the convenience store industry. The shows typically highlight developments in six different areas ranging from Facility Development & Store Operations to Technology — including, of course, Candy and Snacks. There’s even a dedication section called the Cool New Products Preview Room where — you guessed it — expo-goers can preview cool, new products in a number of categories.

The 2018 NACS Show was held from Oct. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas. In the Candy/Snacks category, Kellogg’s debuted a bunch of new products — one of which was the Cheez-Its snack that concerns us right at this very moment. According to Food Business News, Cheez-It Snap’d is “a range of thin, cheesy crisps” that comes in two flavors, Double Cheese and Cheddar Sour Cream & Onion (they’re just not Cheez-Its without the cheese, right?).

There isn’t a ton of information available other than that right now; the crackers have made appearances on the pages of food Instagrammer like Junk Food Mom and The Junk Food Aisle, so we know what the packaging looks like — but that’s about it. There are no taste tests or full reviews currently available. (Bustle reached out to Kellogg's regarding new product, but didn't hear back by press time.)

However, I have some suspicions about what they’ll taste like. Obviously this is just conjecture, so don’t take it as gospel truth — but I think it’s an observation worth noting. Based solely on the box art, these Cheez-It Snap’d things remind me an awful lot of one of my favorite discontinued snacks of the ‘90s: Keebler Munch ‘ems.

Like the Snap’d edition of Cheez-Its, Munch ‘ems were thin, baked crackers that had the same satisfying crunch as chips. They debuted sometime in the early ‘90s; it’s not totally clear when, but for what it’s worth, I have memories of finding them in my lunchbox circa second grade, which would have been around the 1992-1993 school year. This old commercial for them seems to support my recollections, as it’s purportedly from 1992 (although bear in mind that I’ve also found an upload of the same ad that claims to be from 1998, so, uh… do with that what you will):

Keith Richardson on YouTube

In any event, Munch ‘ems had a pretty distinct look to them; due both to the fact that they were so thin and the way they were baked, they kind of curled up on themselves, although air bubbles sometimes arose across their surfaces. Cheez-It Snap’d crackers look like they do kind of the same thing, which, to me, suggests that the texture might be somewhat similar to Munch ‘ems. If I’m truly honest with myself, I’m harboring hopes that the Double Cheese Snap’d crackers might even be dupes for the old cheddar-flavored Munch ‘ems — because hey, guess what? Munch ‘ems were discontinued in the early 2000s, according to Simple Most. My lunches haven’t been the same since.

It is interesting to note, by the way, that Keebler’s parent company these days is Kellogg’s — just like Cheez-It. The acquisition occurred in 2001. Just, y’know, FYI.

These new Cheez-It snacks are far from the only viral treat to have put an appearance in at the 2018 NACS Show, by the way. Those Skittles Dark Side candies we heard about at around the same time as the Zombie Skittles? Those were there. So, too, were the Hazelnut Spread M&Ms that made the rounds recently. And the same goes for Triple Chocolate Twix, Rice Krispies Treats Poppers, and those Creamy Snickers bars, as well. It was a big week for sweets and snacks, is what I’m saying — and all of these treats should be arriving on shelves within the next year. Be on the lookout, because your snacking is about to get epic.