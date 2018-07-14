Chip & Joanna Gaines' New Photos Of Baby Crew Will Make Your Heart Burst

Just when you thought the Gaines family couldn't get any cuter, Chip Gaines shares a photo of baby Crew that's so sweet it might just make you weepy. The proud dad of five posted his first photo of his newborn son Crew on Instagram with the caption, "My heart is full." Previously, Joanna Gaines has been the one sharing all of the photos of their new bundle of joy. However, it seems that Crew's dad is getting into the picture game as well.

And how could he resist when Crew is quite possibly the cutest kid on the planet? In the new photo, the baby is lying across his dad's arm with his little face turned toward the camera. He's completely zonked out, suggesting that Chip's arm could be just as comfy as his stylish nursery.

Chip and Joanna welcomed their son into the world on Thursday, June 21, as reported by People. Since then, the little guy has been busy settling in and getting to know his big brothers and sisters — Drake, 13, Duke, 10, Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8. On June 23, Joanna shared the news of Crew's arrival on Instagram. She wrote,

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn't be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

That same day, Chip tweeted,

"And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great #blessedBeyondBelief"

Despite his tweet though, it's been business as usual on Chip's Instagram, at least until Saturday, July 14, when he gifted the world with a picture of the cuddly Crew.

Even though this photo marks the baby's debut on his dad's Instagram feed, it's not the first photo of Crew and Chip together. Joanna previously shared a photo of Crew asleep in his father's arms, along with a caption about a lovely Gaines' family tradition. It seems that Chip has worn the hospital bracelets from his childrens' births until they fell off since the birth of his first child, Duke.

Joanna wrote,

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5"

Seriously, does anyone else want to be adopted by this family? The Fixer Upper team is basically having the best year ever. In addition to the birth of their fifth child, the couple opened a restaurant in their hometown of Waco, Texas, Joanna released a new cookbook, and they bid farewell to their hit HGTV show. So far, 2018 has been a year of milestones for the family, and in true Gaines fashion, they're showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier this week, Joanna shared photos from a new home renovation project that the couple just wrapped up in Waco.

Baby Crew has clearly brought nothing but joy for his family since his arrival. The little guy isn't even a whole month old yet, but he's already charming Fixer Upper fans. The show may be over, but this amazing family just keeps getting better.

Not only is Chip's heart full, he's making sure that his fans' hearts are too. It's hard not to catch feelings from the Gaines' crew (and Crew). This latest photo is just one more reminder of why Fixer Upper was such a great show — Chip and Joanna always put family first. And there's just no way that sentiment isn't going to melt a few hearts.

Photos courtesy of Chip Gaines on Instagram and Joanna Gaines on Instagram.