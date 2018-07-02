It looks like the newest addition to the Gaines family has already made himself at home in his new digs. Over the weekend, Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines shared a picture of her son Crew hanging out in his nursery. She wrote in the Instagram caption, "It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine." Crew is HGTV power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines' fifth child.

As People reported last month, Chip and Joanna welcomed their new baby on Thursday, June 21. When Crew came home, a beautiful, pleasant, inviting, stylish, and functional nursery was waiting for him. And come on, what else would you expect from a space created by Jo?

This nursery has it all. There is a crib. There is a plush rug. There is a wooden rocker. There is a chest of drawers that could double as a changing table. There is a blanket with giant pompoms attached to each corner. There is a potted tree because why not? A constant source of oxygen is always a plus. The room really has everything.

OK fine, almost everything. There is not a single plank of shiplap to be found in this nursery. Instead, the shiplap-less walls are covered in dark grey paint. Shiplap, as any Fixer Upper viewer knows all too well, is Joanna’s calling card; according to Homes.com, 39% of the home makeovers featured on Fixer Upper included shiplap. Alas, unlike 39% of Fixer Upper renovations, Crew’s nursery does not include the farmhouse-inspired wall treatment. Still, shiplap or no shiplap, this room is flat-out gorgeous.

On June 23, the Gaines family announced Crew’s birth via social media. Joanna wrote in an Instagram post,

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

That same day, Chip tweeted,

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great #blessedBeyondBelief”

Now that Crew is here, the Gaines crew (har har) is now a family of seven. He is the youngest sibling to Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8. It’s been a while since Chip and Joanna have had a nursery in their home, and judging by a recent interview she did with Real Simple, it sounds like Joanna was raring to take on the project. Joanna said,

"I haven't completely decided on a nursery paint color yet, but I have a few darker shades in mind—I want the room to feel cozy with warm contrasts in colors and textures. It’s been eight years since our youngest was born, so over the years, I’ve donated or given away almost all of the baby stuff we had. It’s been really fun and kind of nostalgic to experience all of that again—buying little clothes and sweet books and other items to help get everything ready for this baby’s arrival."

It has been a pretty eventful year for the Gaines family. On Jan. 2, they announced Joanna was expecting. Chip and Jo opened a restaurant in Waco, Texas called Magnolia Table on Feb. 26, and after five glorious seasons, their hit show, Fixer Upper, ended on April 3. On April 24, Joanna released a cookbook. And on June 21, Chip and Joanna's fifth child was born.

Yeah, in the middle of promoting her cookbook, opening a restaurant, and running the Magnolia empire, Jo still found the time and energy to put together a nursery. All while she was pregnant. Joanna Gaines is on another level.