Grab some carnivorous flowers and a gas mask: Chris Evans might star in Little Shop of Horrors in a key role. Per a Hollywood Reporter exclusive published on Monday, Evans is in negotiations to play the evil dentist Orin Scrivello in Greg Berlanti’s remake of the 1986 film based on a 1982 musical based on yet another 1960 film. The cast includes Billy Porter with Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton being eyed for leading roles.

Little Shop of Horrors follows a floral shop owner named Seymour who is in love with his co-worker, Audrey. When Seymour discovers an unusual plant that he affectionately dubs Audrey II, it attracts great business for the struggling shop; however, things are complicated when he learns that Audrey II only feeds on human flesh. Egerton and Johansson are in talks to play Seymour and Audrey, with Evans in the role of Audrey’s sadistic dentist boyfriend. Porter, on the other hand, is slated to voice the flesh-eating plant Audrey II.

Initially a dark comedy film released in 1960, Little Shop of Horrors was adapted into a musical in 1982 by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. The musical was then adapted into a 1986 film that starred Rick Moranis as Seymour, Ellen Greene as Audrey, and Steve Martin as Orin.

Berlanti’s adaptation would reunite Avengers co-stars Evans and Johansson. While a musical may seem far removed for Captain America, Evans’ Little Shop of Horrors gig is actually a manifested dream role come to life. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in March 2019, Evans opened up about his musical desires and expressed an interest in the role of none other than Orin Scrivello. "I want to do a musical so badly, man," Evans said. "Someone told me they're remaking Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?'"

He added of another classic getting the remake treatment, “When I first came out here, early 2000s, there were rumblings about Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story. That's one of my favorite musicals,” he said. “I did it when I was in high school. And obviously he's doing it now, and I called my team and they were like, Chris — maybe Krupke. You can't. You're too old. It's so hard to hear."