Peter Weber may be about to embark on his Bachelor journey this January, but during that time he'll also be visited by a blast from girlfriends' past. As the trailer has indicated, Hannah B. will stop by the Bachelor mansion, however, her appearance won't be quite as game-changing as fans are tempted to think. Chris Harrison recently explained why Hannah appears on Peter's Bachelor season in an interview with E! News, admitting that her return to the mansion was a "mutual" decision that was meant to help Peter move on and find closure in the relationship.

"I think it's something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship. I think it's a relationship that didn't have a clean, clear break," Harrison told the outlet. "I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with, but I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn't really dealt with them all."

That's why Harrison knew they needed to reconnect at least one more time if Peter was to have any chance of finding love again with someone else on the show, adding, "I think it's a hurdle that we needed to clear before we moved forward."

Hannah and Peter shared a very intimate relationship on The Bachelorette — a fact that was constantly brought to the attention of fans throughout Hannah's season. (Will anyone ever look at a windmill the same way again?) But despite their chemistry, Hannah didn't feel they were the right fit and opted to eliminate Peter after the Fantasy Suites. He was shocked by the decision, but they both left the After the Final Rose special on good terms. According to Harrison, though, they still had a few things to discuss, which is why the show felt that a reunion was in order.

"I think it was important that she was a part of this, because she was a big part of Peter's life," Harrison stated during the same interview. "I think they did love each other very much on her season, and I think that was a very tough decision for Hannah to make not to end up with Peter, and one that she's probably thought a lot about."

But don't start thinking that her appearance means the two of them will ultimate get back together. Harrison believes, if anything, it simply allowed them to put their romance to bed once and for all. "I think it was something that needed to be done, and a conversation that needed to be had," he said.

So while Hannah's cameo won't be quite as scintillating as the trailer makes it seem, it should hopefully put Peter in the right frame of mind to open his heart up again and allow for new relationships to take flight.