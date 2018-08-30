So far, this season of Bachelor in Paradise has been truly wild — and it's also included some cameos from Bachelor Nation favorites who aren't even competing on the show, like Becca Kufrin, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Lauren Burnham. But their appearances may end up paling in comparison to what's in store for next week's episode. On Wednesday, Chris Harrison shared a photo with past Bachelor in Paradise favorites, and it seems there's a very good chance that the reunion fans have been waiting for is totally going to live up to expectations.

In the photo, Chris is posing with Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Carly Waddell, and Evan Bass, former contestants who are coming back for next week's episode of BiP. We don't know much about what we can expect from their appearance, but it definitely seems like Chris is happy to see them again.

And let's face it: Bachelor franchise shows aren't always the best at churning out successful relationships, but there definitely have been a few love stories that have lasted. And who better to represent those love stories than Carly, Evan, Jade, and Tanner — two couples who met on BiP and who are now married with their first babies?

"Love my ever-growing family. Welcome back to #Paradise," Chris wrote in his caption.

Being that these couples have all experienced the major milestones of their lives on Bachelor shows, from getting engaged to getting married and Carly and Evan even had an ultrasound for their baby on a Bach after show, it's only appropriate that they come back to paradise for another update on their lives. Besides, it has to be pretty cool for Chris to see these couples again — he might just be the host of the show, but he's been there since the beginning of all of their journeys for love.

Most importantly, according to the promo that aired after Tuesday night's episode of BiP, it seems like this is also when their Bachelor babies make their TV debut. Jade and Tanner's daughter, Emerson, and Carly and Evan's daughter, Bella, will be joining their parents in paradise, and it's undoubtedly going to be super adorable to see them in action.

Carly also posted a photo from their time in paradise on Instagram, featuring her, Evan, Jade, and Tanner wearing white hotel robes and chowing down on pasta and burgers — clearly having a much more plush experience than this season's constants are on the beach, sweating their lives away.

There's also this super cute photo that Jade shared of her and Tanner smooching, and it really seems like everyone was living their best lives being back in paradise again. Who wouldn't be? It's so gorgeous there. Look at that pool!

This week's episodes are going to be so much fun to watch — for the usual drama, and for the opportunity to catch up with these old faves. If Chris' photo is any indication, it's going to be a very happy reunion indeed.