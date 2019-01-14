It's been less than a year since they started dating, and now, they're planning to walk down the aisle. It's official: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged, and the Jurassic World star shared the news with the sweetest post on Instagram that also happened to show off Scwarzenegger's shiny new ring.

In the photo, Pratt and Schwarzenegger are all cuddled up, with her hand positioned perfectly on his shoulder to give fans a glimpse of her gorgeous engagement ring. And while Pratt didn't offer up any details about how he popped the question or what their wedding plans for the future might be, his caption made it obvious that they're both so excited for this next part of their life together.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" Pratt wrote. "I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

So far, Katherine hasn't shared the news on her own Instagram account, but Pratt's announcement says it all. The couple seems so happy, and although they've chosen to keep a lot of their relationship private, it's sweet that they decided to share such an important moment in their life together.

And even though Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been together for awhile, they've largely kept their relationship off of social media — although, last month, he did share a very sweet birthday message for her on his page, along with a collage of photos.

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room," Pratt wrote. "I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Congratulations to these soon-to-be newlyweds. Hopefully, they'll keep fans updated on their wedding plans on Instagram — judging by their relationship so far, it's sure to be a very special day.

