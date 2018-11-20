Now more than ever, it feels like celebrities are getting engaged faster and faster. According to Us Weekly, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting engaged — and sooner than you might think. Apparently, the Guardians of the Galaxy star is planning on proposing to the author sometime in the near future. "They'll be engaged soon," an insider told Us Weekly. The same source also claimed Pratt's been turning down work "so he can spend time with [Schwarzenegger]."

If all of this really is true, there's no denying their romance became serious very quickly. Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first linked in June over Father's Day, which means they've been dating for about five months. Since they were first spotted together, the couple have rarely been seen without each other. Neither the Jurassic World star or Schwarzenegger have publicly commented on their rumored romance, but there have been plenty of photos of them together, like when they went on a winery trip with Pratt's family and friends.

Oh, and most recently, they were seen hanging with Schwarzenegger's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to a source who spoke with People in November, the Marvel actor and the Schwarzeneggers grabbed breakfast together. "Chris and Katherine met up with Arnold and his girlfriend Heather for Sunday breakfast at the FIG restaurant." The source added, "Arnold seemed happy that Chris and Katherine joined him."

A different insider told the publication they made a "lively bunch" while dining out. That same insider also informed People, "Arnold seemed very pleased to spend time with Chris. It was obvious that they got along and enjoyed getting to know each other. They had eggs, breakfast meats and fruit. Chris settled the check."

Meeting the parents and family members, including Pratt's son, is a big deal, so it definitely seems like Pratt and Schwarzenegger have moved in a more serious direction. And this isn't the first time engagement reports have surfaced.

Back in September, a source told People, "They’re such a great fit together. It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later." The source continued, "Katherine has spent time with Chris' family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa."

In October, a source told E! News that the two are "definitely getting more serious." The same source dished, "Chris and Katherine have been talking about possibly moving in together sometime in the near future," before also adding about Schwarzenegger, "She really sees a future with Chris."

If Pratt were to propose soon, they would be following in the footsteps of many other celebrity couples, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson (they've since called off their engagement).

Even though an engagement after only five months would definitely be fast, all that matters is Pratt and Schwarzenegger are happy. Based on the couple supposedly not spending a minute apart and the way they're smiling in the above winery trip photos, it sure looks like they can't get enough of one another.