These two were clearly meant to be, at least based on the way Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger met. While chatting with Extra on Tuesday, the Avengers: Endgame star finally confirmed how his relationship with the author started. The newlyweds met at a meaningful location that makes so much sense — church.

"We met at church," the Marvel actor revealed at the opening of the new Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. "There was a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that was where we met." Pratt also sweetly told Extra that Schwarzenegger didn't accompany him to the July 23 event because she was at home with Jack making tie-dyed shirts.

Seeing as religion means a lot to both Pratt and Schwarzenegger, it only makes sense that they came into each other's lives at church. During the early stages of dating, the two were seen attending many church services together. When they announced their engagement in January, Pratt also mentioned faith in his Instagram. He wrote, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Plus, after sharing a wedding photo with fans in a June 9 Instagram, Pratt partly captioned the image, "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

extratv on YouTube

An insider also previously told People about Pratt and Schwarzenegger's views on religion, "They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together. He’s really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that’s how he is."

Before Pratt's chat with Extra, there were reports that Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, introduced the now married duo. According to a June 2018 People report, a source said, "Maria helped set them up. It’s still new."

During Pratt's interview with Extra, the actor was asked if Rob Lowe, who is good friends with Pratt and starred with him on Parks and Recreation, set up Pratt with his now wife. Pratt didn't say yes or no, but only went onto say the couple met at church. Funnily enough, Lowe and Schwarzenegger are bonded in a unique way. Lowe's wife, Sheryl Berkoff, is actually Schwarzenegger's godmother.

Lowe informed Extra in March about Pratt and Schwarzenegger, "My wife Sheryl is her godmother, so by proxy, I am the godfather." He also added, "They are such a beautiful couple…They are the ones that are blessed because they found each other, but I am blessed that I get to watch it."

Like Pratt told Extra, meeting Schwarzenegger was "kismet" and they had "a lot of connections." So there's still a good chance that Shriver and/or Lowe officially introduced them. But, it still remains unclear if either her mom or Lowe were matchmakers. Whatever the case, from the beginning church has played an important part in their relationship and will probably forever be a defining factor of who Pratt and Schwarzenegger are as a couple.