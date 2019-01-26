The future is looking bright for one of Hollywood's newest engaged celebrity couples. In a Jan. 25 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Pratt shared his hopes for his future with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, and — spoiler alert — it involves having lots of kids. These two have kept their romance as private as possible since they were first spotted together in June 2018, but Pratt's latest comments make it clear that he's looking forward to living a happy and surprisingly normal married life with Schwarzenegger.

While promoting his upcoming film, Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Pratt opened up about how he envisions his future with Schwarzenegger. "The future? Oh. Lots of kids," the actor said during his interview with ET. He didn't stop there though. It seems the Jurassic World star is also looking forward to slowing down a bit and enjoying the quiet life removed from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

"Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life." Pratt said of his dreams for the next stage of his life. "I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."

Pratt has long been open about how much he loves being surrounded by nature. Whether he's showing his 6-year-old son Jack (from his previous marriage to Anna Faris) how to repurpose an old tree, or simply sharing shots of his tomato plants on Instagram, the star's love for living purposefully is always evident. And it seems that's something that he and Schwarzenegger share.

The couple announced their engagement on Jan. 14, and according to a report from People, they're planning on having their wedding as soon as the summer. A source close to the couple previously told the publication,

"They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together. He's really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that's how he is. He's constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen."

Even though Pratt and Schwarzenegger are private about their relationship, from what they have said, it seems apparent that their similar views on the world bind them together in a special way. A quick look at author and ASPCA Ambassador Schwarzenegger's Instagram page reveals she's just as passionate about nature and family as her future husband is. Whether or not that means these two will be expanding their family sooner rather than later is something only they know, but it definitely speaks to their strength as a couple.

Pratt's vision for his future with Schwarzenegger paints a lovely picture of a couple that clearly has lots of love to give. Here's hoping they share at least of few of their farm life adventures and sweet family moments with their fans as their wedding prep continues.