Chris Pratt’s First Comments On Anna Faris After Their Divorce Are Bittersweet

Chris Pratt is featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's newest issue, alongside a dinosaur (naturally). But amid the discussion of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Chris Pratt also addressed his divorce from Anna Faris. His words show that the separation isn't an easy situation for them, but they're doing what they can to get along. Pratt told EW,

"Divorce sucks... But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

Pratt filed for divorce from Faris in December, citing "irreconcilable differences." The news came after Pratt and Faris announced in August that they were separating after eight years of marriage. At the time, they issued a joint statement to fans on their social media accounts. Here's the statement Faris and Pratt shared, as it appears on Pratt's Facebook page:

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

Since the announcement, Pratt has stayed quiet about the separation, prior to the EW interview. Based on his latest statement, it sounds like he and Faris are focused on co-parenting their five-year-old son, Jack.

And while Pratt hasn't commented about the split until now, Faris has spoken out about the separation. First, on her podcast, Unqualified, in August, she appeared to address the breakup. She told a podcast caller, "Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you... Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right."

During the same podcast episode, Faris talked about her own relationship experience, which many fans saw as a reference to her marriage to Pratt. "I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list,' and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence," Faris said.

Faris also told People in October that she and Pratt will "always have each other and be incredible friends." It sounds like there's no love lost between them, though they're no longer linked romantically. Faris told People at the time,

"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

After the split, Faris reportedly started dating Michael Barrett, a cinematographer whom she worked with on Overboard, out next month. The two of them have reportedly been spotted together, with rumors that they were dating first starting in October.

Whatever happens in Pratt and Faris' personal lives, though, it sounds like they're willing to put their past aside in order to be the best parents they can be for their son. Even though they're no longer together romantically, it sounds like they still have an amicable relationship and will keep supporting each others' endeavors.