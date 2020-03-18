Chrissy Teigen knows that everyone says insensitive stuff from time to time, and she's trying to encourage forgiveness, especially during such a crazy time. Chrissy Teigen defended Vanessa Hudgens after the High School Musical star came under fire for comments she made about coronavirus on Instagram. Her main goal? To stop people from going in too hard on Hudgens.

Teigen made her thoughts known on Hudgens' comments using her own Twitter account on Tuesday, March 17. "Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid sh*t," she tweeted. "So are you. And they, and [you], will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s ok. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f*ckin moment. But [you] don’t have [to] ruin their lives."

Teigen added that she too will probably say something irresponsible, regret it, and learn from it, and warned her followers that they'll go through this as well. "This isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you," she continued. "But yeah today it’s Vanessa lol. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. Just stop."

While she agreed with a Twitter follower who responded that Hudgens' remarks were "really insensitive," Teigen made sure to clarify that they were not unforgivable. "We have all said insensitive sh*t," she said. "Or maybe I'm just the only other one? But I promise promise promise I learned and she is learning now and that's all you can ask for."

Hudgens received huge backlash after making some comments about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during an Instagram Live session on Monday, March 16. "I'm sorry, but like, it's a virus," she said at the time. "I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

After the clip went viral, the actor took to social media the next day to apologize for her words. "I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday," she wrote. "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever."

