Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to give us the one holiday present we never knew we needed — until now! People reports that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are starring in their own Christmas special, titled A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy — and it's a gift that fans of the couple aren't going to be able to wait to unwrap. The show will reportedly showcase Legend as he performs songs from his upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas, alongside cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host Teigen, whose antics and affable personality has helped to make them the dream team of celebrity couples. With Teigen's charisma and Legend's musical talent at the reigns, the premise for the hourlong NBC program couldn't be more perfect. Plus, Today noted that the couple’s family and friends will join them for the festive event as well as other “well-known entertainers, who’ll be revealed closer to the special’s date.” Legend, Teigen, and special guests? Count us in.

Both Teigen and Legend have seemingly been working tirelessly to build their family empire and they are, no doubt, having one hell of a year while doing it. Legend, an accomplished musician and producer, achieved the prestigious EGOT status, which many consider to be the "grand slam" of the entertainment business, this past September when took home an Emmy Award for his involvement in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. With his win, Legend became the second-youngest person and the first African-American man to ever accomplish the feat, according to CNN. It was also recently revealed that he'll be joining the next cycle of NBC's The Voice. Additionally, Legend's forthcoming holiday album, A Legendary Christmas will become available on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile Teigen, who is the author of two best-selling cookbooks, recently launched a range of cooking supplies and tableware called the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Collection to coincide with the arrival of her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More in September. The television personality also released her second clothing collection with Revolve on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and teamed up with cosmetics brand BECCA to create the BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Cravings Collection, which dropped on Oct. 20.

Along with their outstanding career accomplishments, Teigen and Legend, whose real name is John Stephens, welcomed their second child, Miles Theodore back in May and also share a 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone. The lovebirds, who married in 2013 after several years of dating, have mostly been open books when it comes to sharing details about their life together. And while their kids are, mostly, kept out of the spotlight, Today noted that the couple’s family and friends will join them for the festive event as well as other “well-known entertainers, who’ll be revealed closer to the special’s date.” So, it's possible they could come out to celebrate the holidays with their mom and dad on the small screen.

They'll reveal more about what special guests fans can expect to see in A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy before it airs on Nov. 28, so fans will have to wait if the famous duo decides to bring their kids along for some holiday cheer.