Netflix's Queer Eye reboot has plenty of fans, but its stars can now add another high-profile name to that list. On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen tweeted about following the Queer Eye cast on the social networking site. And all five of the main cast members, as well as Netflix and the show's official Twitter accounts, have already responded to the good news. The Fab Five's tweets to Teigen show that the love is mutual, and the messages are super sweet. Seriously, the Queer Eye stars seem thrilled that Teigen is following them on Twitter, and their interactions prove that there's some shared fandom going on.

"Yes I just followed all the queer eye guys," Teigen initially tweeted. Grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness' response to Teigen might sum the Queer Eye stars' feelings up best: He simply wrote, "Omg omg omg omg omg omg," along with a GIF from the show. Van Ness then added a second tweet, informing Teigen that his mom was "freaking out" about the revelation.

The other four members of the Fab Five — fashion guru Tan France, food expert Antoni Porowski, culture wizard Karamo Brown, and interior designer Bobby Berk — eventually responded to Teigen, too, and there was love all around.

Brown was quick to respond, and he added a personal note for Teigen, too. "You are everything! Congrats to you and John on the new addition to your family," he tweeted, apparently referring to Teigen's pregnancy with her and John Legend's second child.

As for France, he responded, "Heck yeah!!," along with a series of emoji.

And Berk responded to Teigen with five kissing-face emoji.

Meanwhile, Porowski's response proves that he's a fan of Teigen's too — he tweeted at the model and cookbook author, asking, "Plz teach me your clever, cunning, sly, fox-like responses to dem trolls." Teigen responded to Porowski, writing that he "cannot possibly have trolls." But the Queer Eye star assured her that he does, joking, "You just haven’t seen me hangry."

The official Queer Eye Twitter account, as well as the Netflix account, got in on the conversation, too. "YASSS QUEEN! Fill your TL with love, caring, and extra FIERCEDOM honeyyy!!," reads a tweet posted the Queer Eye account.

And Netflix's account went with a joke, tweeting, "ah, so THAT'S what was in Diddy's queue," along with a GIF featuring Van Ness. The tweet is a reference to one of Teigen's posts earlier this week. On Tuesday, Teigen tweeted at Diddy, writing,

"@Diddy hey @johnlegend and i had the same rental after you and I logged you out of your Netflix and didn’t look at your history because that’s just the kind of people we are ❤️ to you and cassie!"

Naturally, Teigen's Queer Eye tweet generated plenty of responses from fans, too. People replied by claiming their favorite Queer Eye stars. And there have also already been requests for Teigen to cook with Porowski.

Yes, the conversation is nothing more than a Twitter joke for now, but more curious things have come about because of the internet. Could a Teigen/Porowski cooking show or YouTube series be in our future? It would be a dream come true for fans of the two cooks, and their conversations would be just as interesting as the food itself.

And as for the cookbook reference, Teigen is already the author of Cravings, and her second cookbook is on the way. But who says she's going to stop at two? If she and Porowski did work together, maybe they could combine their favorite recipes into a joint cookbook down the road.

Teigen isn't the only celebrity fan of the Queer Eye reboot either. Emily Osment, Dear Evan Hansen's Laura Dreyfuss, and author Jojo Moyes have all tweeted their love for the Netflix series.

Queer Eye's moving episodes have affected fans from a variety of backgrounds, and it's sweet to see stars like Teigen sharing their love for the show. And if she does become friends with the Fab Five — or launch a professional collaboration with Porowski — it's safe to say fans will totally be on board.