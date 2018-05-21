Chrissy Teigen gave birth to a baby less than a week ago, but that didn't stop her from partaking in the Billboard Music Awards' festivities. Teigen has made a habit of supporting (and sometimes teasing) her husband via Twitter, and that was still the case on Sunday night as John Legend took the stage. Chrissy Teigen tweeted during John Legend's Billboard Music Awards performance, and it was kind of awesome, as usual.

Teigen wasn't in attendance on Sunday, likely because she just gave birth to a baby boy, as she announced in the wee hours of the morning on May 17. They probably knew that Legend's performance and Teigen's pregnancy might not end up lining up in a way that would allow her to attend, as Legend was announced to be a performer at the Billboard Music Awards on May 3, when Teigen was already very pregnant, so it makes sense that she'd have a plan in place to somehow still watch.

And watch, she did! It appears she had the show on while doing a little cooking. As Legend performed his newest single, "A Good Night," Teigen seemingly teased him by saying to be home in time for dinner.

She also shared a photo of daughter Luna, who was apparently watching the show along with her mom, and was not all that enthusiastic about the happenings.

Legend noted during an appearance on the red carpet ahead of the show that Teigen was watching at home, and gave her a bit of a shoutout. He said he's enjoying their new family of four, and that he was more than happy to help out around the house when Teigen was pregnant. "Nothing's crazy. She's not asking for crazy things, but you know, when somebody's pregnant their body is not allowing them to do all the things they'd like to do, so I help out," he told E! News. "I help with the cooking, I help with whatever else I can help with." Oh, and the cheeky tweet exchanges began before the Billboard Music Awards even started.

The pair were already parents to the adorable 2-year-old Luna, who's proven she's not camera shy in the least. Luna lights up Teigen's feed so often that it was only a matter of time before the new bundle of joy did the same. And, the morning of the Billboard Music Awards, Teigen revealed some more deets on the baby.

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens," Teigen wrote on Instagram the morning of the Billboard Awards, along with a photo of her son. "We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" She also noted that he shares some of the same tiny features as his big sister. During the same pre-show red carpet interview with E!, Legend elaborated on Miles' name.

"You know, we named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he said. "So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis. Chrissy really liked the name Theodore so we put it together ... When he came out and we hung out with him for a little bit, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.' And we're so excited to have him in the family now."

Sunday night wasn't the first time Teigen has offered commentary on some aspects of her husband's life, as was easily seen earlier this year when Legend played the titular role in the TV version of Jesus Christ Superstar. She essentially live-tweeted the entire thing — joking about the costumes, the sets, the storylines. Fans were retweeting her comments like crazy, solidifying her place as Twitter royalty.

Celebrity couples can often seem out of touch and out of reach to the general public, so while they're certainly not obligated to broadcast their relationship to the public, these small moments are sweet, refreshing reminders that celebs are a little more like us than they might seem. It's always clear the affection Legend and Teigen have for each other, but they've proven their awesome sense of humor time and time again. Teigen in particular is quick to shoot off a hilarious tweet, so everyone's eyes will likely forever linger on her feed when Legend steps up on TV to showcase his talent.