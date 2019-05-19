Live from New York, it's another adorable Teigen-Legend family moment! On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of Luna practicing to be a Saturday Night Live host, and the post shows that her daughter is already a star. In the video, Teigen guided Luna through the stage doors, where the band appeared to be warming up on set. Her daughter hopped down the stairs to the front of the stage, and seemed to be enjoying her moment in the spotlight. Someone from the SNL crew handed Luna a microphone, and urged her to say the show's tagline. And to make it all that much sweeter, John Legend recorded the video, and can be heard laughing as his daughter made her unofficial SNL debut.

It's clear that Luna enjoyed her time visiting the show, and in Teigen's video she danced and posed on stage. Teigen gave the post a funny caption as well, writing, "an emotional moment for me. my baby doing the dream!! #snl." The cookbook mogul also posted another video of Luna on Instagram, this time captioning it with only the crying emoji. "Live from New York, it's Saturday night," Luna said, and then gave a little spin for the camera. Legend commented on the post, writing, "The twirl."

The couple's friends and family approved of Luna's future SNL career, and shared their support in the comments. Jen Atkin, Teigen's hairstylist and longtime friend, wrote, "OUR BABY." Brooklyn Decker commented, "Oh my goshhhhhh" with a heart eyes emoji, and actor Stacy Keibler commented, "Her clap!!!" Comedian David Spade joked, "I never got to say live from New York And she does!" Teigen responded to Spade, writing, "@davidspade how the f*ck?? I'm starting a petition!"

Teigen and Legend are not strangers to the SNL set, and were there for the singer to join DJ Khaled. Legend performed a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, with SZA, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Big Sean, J Balvin, Lil Baby, and Jeremih, according to USA Today. It's not clear if Legend and Teigen brought the whole family along for the taping, but it appears Luna was on set to support her dad.

Luna's SNL debut is not the only sweet moment the couple have posted on social media as of late. Legend and Teigen often post family updates online, and the two stars have shared plenty of recent milestones with fans. On Thursday, Teigen posted a birthday message for her son Miles, who turned 1, on Instagram. She wrote:

"'I can't believe I'm 1 today!!!!!!' Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having."

She also posted a photo of Legend and Luna in matching hats on Instagram, writing, "smokey the bears." Legend has shared a few memories of his own, posting an adorable photo of Miles on his first birthday. The singer wrote, "Our beautiful boy is 1 year old today! We love you, Miles!" He also posted a photo with Luna during a taping of Lip Sync Battle, writing, "Luna carefully scrutinizing tonight's performances."

Given their superstar parents, it makes sense that Miles and Luna would be destined for the spotlight. Legend and Teigen may not have been anticipating Luna taking center stage when they brought her to Saturday Night Live, but it's clear she's ready to host the iconic show on her own.