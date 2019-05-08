This mother and daughter have way more in common than just how much they look alike. Based on a hilarious side-by-side Instagram shared by Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday, Luna has already perfected Teigen's cringe face. Yes, that cringe face. You know, the one the cookbook author made at the 2015 Golden Globes after John Legend won and Selma won for Best Original Song? Now that everyone is on the same page, let's discuss Luna's very own cringe face that she clearly inherited from her mother.

On both Instagram and Twitter, Teigen shared the photo of her daughter. In the image, Luna is sitting on her dad's lap at The Voice, all while making a face that looks exactly like the one the Cravings: Hungry For More author made four years ago. Teigen appropriately captioned the picture,

"o dear."

She also tweeted the same photo of Luna and wrote,

"omg me."

Once you stare at the side-by-side photo Teigen was kind enough to create and share on social media, you won't be able to stop staring at it. Now their faces aren't completely identical. Teigen was overcome with emotion when she made her cringe face, whereas Luna seemed to be a bit more caught off guard and like, "Oh no!," regarding whatever she was reacting to.

As you can see below, Legend also shared a different picture with Luna that also caught Teigen's eye. The Voice coach wrote on Instagram, "Luna carefully scrutinizing tonight's performances." Teigen's response? She commented, "she confused like mama." See? They really are the same person.

John Legend/Instagram (screenshot)

Following the Lip Sync Battle star's unforgettable Golden Globe moment, Teigen quickly became a meme. When you search "Chrissy Teigen" on Giphy, you hardly have to scroll to encounter her cringe face as a GIF. That's how popular her facial expression has become.

Here it is for those who need a refresher, or simply just want to relive the moment:

In January 2015, Legend commented on the face Teigen made after he won a Golden Globe. He told Complex, "She was ok with it; it was nothing negative. People just caught that moment and ran with it, and you know how Twitter is. People were making memes and stuff like that. We had fun with it."

At the 2016 Academy Awards, Teigen made yet another cringe face in reaction to former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash's speech she made after host Chris Rock introduced her as the "new director" of the Academy's "minority outreach program." Her bit was meant to be a joke based on her previous comments about ending Black History Month — it fell flat, hence Teigen's reaction.

During a March 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she explained her reaction further and said,

"It was dead silent, and I think they added in laughter afterward. It was so cringeworthy. I've got no poker face."

She can say the latter again, which apparently now also applies to Luna. Maybe when Luna gets older she'll be able to channel her emotions without giving too much away with her facial expressions. But, if she keeps following in her mom's footsteps, Luna could very well be turned into a hilarious meme or famous GIF in no time.