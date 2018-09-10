Wigs were snatched, the audience gagged — it was, in a word, stunning. During a New York Fashion Week event thrown by Opening Ceremony, Christina Aguilera and RuPaul's Drag Race performers surprised guests by singing "Fall In Line," Billboard reported.

The famed fashion brand collaborated with Sasha Velour — the Brooklyn-based winner of Drag Race Season 9 — for the star-studded show. Velour was tasked with hand-picking 40 LGBTQ models to strut down the runway. "I think it's been on of the most challenging things I've ever done," she told the publication. Velour didn't just choose the models, though. She was pretty much in charge of the entire event, including the lighting, the script, and the on-stage entertainment. "It is literally a dream come true," Velour admitted. "It's a testament to what hard work and a very strong point of view of how things should be will lead to eventually."

Aguilera's surprise appearance came at the end of the night, and included back-up vocals — OK, technically, they just lip-sync'd Demi Lovato's part — from drag queens Velour, Jiggly Caliente, Shea Coulee, Miss Fame, West Dakota, and Aguilera look-alike, Farrah Moan. Billboard captured the whole thing on Instagram, and all of the eleganza extravaganza is almost too much to handle.

The video opens with Velour at the helm, pulling back the bright yellow curtain to reveal Aguilera and two back-up dancers clad in leather bodysuits. The crowd goes wild as the pop star struts to the front of the stage, and the queens on stage slowly sway to the rhythm of the song. Each of the queens then takes a turn lip-syncing lyrics from Lovato's part of the song, and just like that — an iconic performance is born.

Speaking of iconic, let's talk about the audience. Among those lucky enough to witness that "Fall In Line" performance live and in person, were Nicki Minaj — who filmed some of the evening's entertainment on her iPhone, Billboard reported — Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko, and Kim Petras. Think they were as surprised as everyone else to see Xtina take the stage? The woman's a pop legend, so the answer is probably "yes."

Of course, this wasn't Aguilera's first Drag Race rodeo. On the reality competition show's Season 10 premiere, RuPaul announced that Season 9 contestant — and Aguilera doppelgänger — Farrah Moan, would be coming back for another shot at the crown.

At first, the other queens were noticeably not thrilled, because no one wants more competition. Their attitudes changed, however, when they realized they'd been fooled as Aguilera came out in place of Moan and took a seat at the judge's table. Oh, Ru. So sly.

While Aguilera certainly had a major moment at the Opening Ceremony show, the evening was really all about the drag queens. "Drag performers have been seen as a low form of entertainment for a while and to be in this space where we're being treated like valuable performers is world-changing," Velour told Billboard at the end of the night. "And I hope that will multiply for everyone — not just for me and this cast, but all of the incredible drag performers out there."

Christina Aguilera, it seems, was just icing on the cake. Really exclusive, terrific, talented icing.