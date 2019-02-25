Last week on The Bachelor, Tayshia threw fans for a loop when she turned away from her own advice, and now, people are speculating about her motivations. During their one-on-one date, Tayshia confronted Colton regarding Caelynn and Cassie's alleged conversations about potentially becoming the next Bachelorette. If you remember correctly, she came to Nicole's defense when Onyeka made the same tattle regarding Nicole's intentions. All of these confusing plot twists could just be unnecessary drama, or they could be inadvertent clues that Tayshia will be the next Bachelorette.

The fan sentiment seems to be pretty divided on who they think will ultimately accept Colton's final rose, and who will take what they learn and apply it to being the franchise's next honorary rose distributor. Some people think Tayshia's a shoe-in for Colton's proposal, that she's the only one who's ready to get married (considering she already has been, once). Others are sure that she's stirring the pot so that it's all the more surprising when she becomes the next Bachelorette. The answer will be clearer after Colton visits with Tayshia's family and fans can gauge a response from Tayshia's allegedly tough dad, but until then, here are some legitimate reasons she could find herself back on ABC in May.

She Knows What The Right Reasons Are

Whether or not she's actually on Colton's season — say it with me — "for the right reasons," fans know she is at least able to recognize what those are. By now, she has called multiple people out for not having that knowledge, and she also discerned those girls from others who she believed were genuine in their intentions. That discernment is an important quality to have as The Bachelorette — someone who is expected to make big decisions with little information each week.

Her Story Is Inspiring

Tayshia inspired Colton and viewers everywhere when she was open and vulnerable about her past. She shared that she was from a Christian family who expected her to only marry once, and when that didn't happen, she was devastated, but she did what she knew she had to for her happiness. Her story represents that of many people watching, and it could definitely be better represented on TV, especially on shows like The Bachelorette.

People Love Her

There's no question that Tayshia has stood out from the very beginning of Colton's season as someone who is mature and collected. She has experienced many of life's gifts and challenges, has learned from those, and brought those lessons with her to The Bachelor. She hasn't been afraid to show her layers as a person on national television, which is something that some of the other girls have struggled with.

She Knows What She Wants

Some might argue that she doesn't actually know what she wants because she's been divorced before, and reports that she was with her ex-boyfriend up until leaving for the show recently surfaced. However, one could also argue that from those experiences, she has learned what she wants, and therefore would find it easy to spot her soulmate in a sea of suited mansion men.

She's The Oldest Contestant Left

Many people have voiced their concerns about any of the other remaining three contestants becoming The Bachelorette because of their age. "They are so young," Ashley Iaconetti told Access Live on Feb. 19. "Can we really be OK with a 23-year-old Bachelorette?" Tayshia is 28, the same age Becca Kufrin was when she stepped out as The Bachelorette last year.

Let's not get too ahead of ourselves, though, because there's still a chance that Colton could offer Tasyhia the final rose, giving the Bachelorette vacancy to anther lucky lady. Tune in on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. on ABC to see what happens next.