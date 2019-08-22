Oh, honey — and I mean that literally. We're talking about lots and lots of honey. Because two new honey-based creations have emerged from Cold Stone Creamery, so take a moment to revel in Cold Stone Creamery's August Signature Creations. They have just debuted two incredible new flavor mashups — the Honey Graham Bowl and Cornbread Is My Jam. As so often is the case with Cold Stone delights, the names give you a little hint of what's to come — and we're talking about some sweet and gooey flavors that are so ready for fall. Spotted by Instagrammer @CandyHunting, these look almost too good to be true — or too sweet to be allowed.

First, the Cornbread Is My Jam option "tastes like freshly baked cornbread with a sweet smear of blackberry jam", according to their website. It features Honey Cornbread and Blackberry Jam ice cream, which is a mouthful, along with actual cornbread, a delicious glug of honey, and blueberries. Cornbread in ice cream — what a time to be alive.

But I have to say, I am really intrigued by the Honey Graham Bowl, which the website says "tastes just like dipping graham crackers in a bowl of milk" — but, you know, ice creamy. Firstly, the base is a Milk and Honey Graham Ice Cream, which sounds like a childhood dream of mine. Then you add caramel and a double dose of Golden Grahams Cereal. So, yeah, I'm definitely seeing where the whole graham cracker in milk vibe is coming from.

If you're really feeling these honey flavors, then you should know that for a limited time you can also get your hands on a Honey Cornbread Berry Pie, according to the Cold Stone Creamery website. That's right, a whole pie's worth of honey and cornbread goodness.

Cold Stone is no stranger to inventing amazing flavors — in fact, I don't know how they manage to continue at their relentless pace of delicious genius. But, somehow, they prevail. This year alone we've seen them produce actual Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups, courtesy of the thick and luscious Cold Stone ice cream. We've had a cookie dough extravaganza, with Somewhere Over The Raindough and Dough For It creations that have, I have to say, perhaps the perfect cookie dough to ice cream ratio — and that's not something I say lightly. Oh, and there's also been Dipped Dough — bits of chocolate-covered cookie dough that you can have as an extra treat. I mean, this is the company who designed an entire ice cream flavor around blueberry muffin batter — they know how to deliver what really want.

And honey is definitely having a moment right now, so it was the perfect time for Cold Stone to pivot to the sticky-sweet flavor. Whether you use honey for skin care, for the health benefits, or just for the delicious flavor, it's a great choice for 2019.

Are you feeling the childhood perfection of Honey Graham Bowl or the comfort food vibes of Cornbread Is My Jam? The truth is, you don't have to pick just one. Get on down to Cold Stone and bathe in the honey glory — and maybe even grab a Honey Cornbread Berry Pie if you're feeling wild. Treat. Yo. Self.